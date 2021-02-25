Soha Ali Khan Shares Throwback Picture Of Little Inaaya With Nani Sharmila Tagore

Actress and mommy Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram stories to post a sweet throwback Thursday picture of her daughter Inaaya along with Soha's mother veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. In the picture, we can see Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya looking at a portrait of her grandmother Sharmila Tagore. The portrait seems to be a picture of the actress from her old movies with her adorning a white sari. Inaaya has her back to the camera and is seen looking at the portrait closely wearing a pink dress. Along with the picture she wrote, "#tbt" and added some flowers stickers. Take a look at Soha Ali Khan's Instagram story below:

Soha Ali Khan's Instagram

Soha Ali Khan is pretty active on Instagram and often posts pictures of her daughter, her pet dog Masti and of her husband Kunal Khemu. The actor has launched her clothing line along with her brother Saif Ali Khan titled 'House of Pataudi' in 2018. The actress recently shared a BTS video from her photoshoot for her clothing brand in which you can see Soha wearing a white kurta-pyjama set with jhumkas and bright red jooti and posing for pictures.

The actress often shares videos and pictures of their pet beagle Masti along with Inaaya. Her recent video of Inaaya and Masti together made her 2.5 million followers fall in love with the cute duo. Take a look at Soha Ali Khan's photos and videos here:

For the uninitiated, Soha Ali Khan, who is the sister of Saif Ali Khan, made her debut in the year 2004 with the movie Dil Maange More opposite Shahid Kapoor. She is best known for her role in the cult classic Rang De Basanti that released in 2006. She was last seen on the big screen in 2018 with Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3. The actor has turned into a novelist and has also released her first book in the year 2017. The book is called The Perils of Being Moderately Famous which shares anecdotes about the actors' life as a member of the royal family.

