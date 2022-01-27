Soha Ali Khan Shells Out Major 'fitness Goals' With Latest Video; Watch

Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan always makes sure to take out some time and motivate her fans with some workout videos. The actor is surely a fitness enthusiast and also encourages her daughter Inaaya to do some exercise. She Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor recently shared a video of her performing a headstand with one of her legs resting on a wall. In the video, Soha Ali Khan wore a black coloured sports bra with matching track pants. While she stood inverted on her hands, she rested one of her legs on a wall and moved another one. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "Getting back to it with." Her co-star Anya Singh was seemingly amazed to see the actor's fitness as she reacted to the video by commenting "Woahhhh." The actor's fans also lauded her for her fitness. Soha recently gave away some major fitness goals with a video.

Soha Ali Khan often shells out fitness goals with workout videos. Last month, the actor shared a video of a unique exercise that she was practising. In the video, the actor wore a white coloured sleeveless t-shirt and black track pants. She was seen using only one leg to stand and then support her body by resting it on a wall. In the caption, the Rang De Basanti star wrote, "Sometimes all you need is a leg to stand on."

Inaaya accompanies mom Soha in her workout

Soha Ali Khan is not only an ace actor but also a great parent. The actor often shares glimpses of her day with her four-year-old daughter Inaaya. In a video, which she shared last month, the actor could be seen having the toddler as her workout partner. In one instance, Soha Ali Khan was seen exercising while Inaaya was sitting on her shoulders. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "Parenting can be all-consuming but don’t let it come in the way of your workout." Kunal Kemmu reacted to the video with a red heart emoji. Saba Pataudi also sent love to the adorable mother-daughter duo. The actor's fans lauded her for parenting her daughter right and showered love on Inaaya.

