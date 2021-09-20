Soha Ali Khan Shows 'three Generation Of Women' With Mom Sharmila Tagore & Daughter

Actor Soha Ali Khan enjoyed a day filled with playing on the lawn with her 3-year-old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and spending time with mother Sharmila Tagore. The actor often shares some moments of her life on social media and keeps her fans up-to-date with the daily fun activities with her toddler. Away from the big screen for a long time, Soha now shares adorable moments of the Pataudi family on her Instagram to treat her fans.

Soha Ali Khan with Sharmila Tagore and Inaaya

One of the leading actors of Bollywood in the 60s, Sharmila Tagore posed with her daughter Soha Ali Khan as they spend some quality time together. Donning Jaipuri cotton prints, all three women of the Pataudi family appeared to be glowing as they enjoyed a fun date outdoors with their dog. In the picture, Soha and Sharmila were all smiles while the former's toddler daughter Inaaya was busy petting the dog. She captioned the picture by writing, ''Three generations of women! (and a dog)''.

In another set of pictures, Soha and Inaaya were candidly captured as they played around on the lawn with each other. Soha simply captioned the picture writing, ''Summer''. Elder sister of the actor, Saba Ali Khan was quick to drop a comment writing, ''❤️❤️❤️...plus one ❤️for Nimki...guess who that is 😂''. Shweta Bachchan also could not handle but swoon over the family as she wrote, ''How wonderful''. One fan commented, ''This frame has all my heart'' while another wrote, ''So nice to see Sharmila ji. Wish we would see more of her on Instagram''.

More on Soha Ali Khan on Instagram

With over 2.5 million followers on Instagram, the 42-year-old actor shares several adorable moments of the Pataudi family on the internet. Recently, she wished her fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi by treating them with pictures of Inaaya and also urged them to get vaccinated. She wrote, ''Happy Ganesh Chaturthi ! As we think about new beginnings and try to clear obstacles from our path let us celebrate and pray in a responsible way that does not set us back. Abide by the rules, wear your masks, do not congregate in numbers larger than those allowed - and if you haven’t already done so please do get vaccinated.''

Image:@Instagram/sabapataudi