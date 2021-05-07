Soha Ali Khan's Daughter, Inaaya Naumi Khemu 'keeping Spirits High' In Solo Party

Soha Ali Khan recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the solo party that she arranged for her daughter, Inaaya Naumi Khemu. In the video, her daughter was seen having a gala time while dancing and hopping around. In the caption, Soha revealed how Inaaya is "keeping spirits high" even with nobody around. Take a look at Soha Ali Khan's Instagram post below.

Soha Ali Khan's daughter is "keeping spirits high"

Soha shared a video of Inaaya dancing around on a colourful mat in a light green, fairy-like frock. She carried a pink wand in her hand and her hair was tied into two ponytails. One can see several toys, books and more in the background as she danced to the Bingo Dog song. In her caption, Soha wrote, “Keeping spirits high with our party for 1 ! #lockdown #stayhomestaysafe.”

Soha’s sister, Saba Pataudi was in awe with her post and dropped a comment writing, “My jaannnnnn ..love u.. stay safe.” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

Apart from this, Soha also took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of Inaaya gazing out of the window while holding the wand. She captioned her story by writing, “Could really use a magic wand right about now…” She also added another picture in which Inaaya was seen playing with some food toys that were made of wood. She captioned her post by writing, “Lockdown party for 2.”

Earlier, Soha shared a picture with Inaaya where the duo was seen wearing similar outfits. Both wore a white and blue, two-piece set and enjoyed while sitting next to the window. In her caption, she wrote, “Stay home. Stay safe. Be grateful for what you have.”

Soha also shared a picture of her daughter playing in the sand while wearing a colourful frock. She captioned her post by writing, “Every day we leave our mark on our planet, our footprint in the sand. Every day we make a difference. Let that difference be for good.”

Soha Ali Khan first met Kunal Khemu on the sets of their 2009 film Dhoondte Reh Jaoge. They got engaged in 2014 and got married in January 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in 2017.

