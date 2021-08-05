Soha Ali Khan's WFH Outfit Is All Things Comfy, See How She Has Gotten Back To Work

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic struck us, work from home in comfortable loungewear has become everyone's go-to formal attire. Now, even celebrities are hopping onto the list as recently, Soha Ali Khan gave us major outfit goals as she hit off work in a relaxing minty pyjama set. The actor shared a stunning photo of her sitting on a sofa and hugging her knees while looking up at the camera. In the caption, she wrote, "When you go to work in your PJs.". Despite being tiedown with strict schedules, the actor looks fresh and work ready in pyjamas.

More on Soha's outfits and Instagram updates

While Soha might be rocking the work from home look, the actor can be seen going all out in an all decked up to look to perform at school events. On Wednesday, August 4, the actor took to her Instagram account to share a cute throwback picture to mark the first week at school for Soha and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya. The actor trickled down memory lane as she partnered with @savethechildren_india to ensure that girls in the country get access to primary education that is a universal human right but still deprived to so many female children in the country. The actor can be seen posing in a group all decked up for an event.

Belonging to the royal Pataudi family, her gorgeous traditional attires come as no surprise. In a recent regal photoshoot with her brother, Saif Ali Khan, the actor can be seen donning a beautiful black suit with golden embroidery as her brother's graceful sherwani established their royal roots. The duo can be seen in behind the scenes video for @houseofpataudi.

Complimenting her beautiful red attire in this picture is none other than her husband Kunal Kemmu. Her adorable pictures and videos with the actor and daughter Inaaya have left netizens speechless, and this boomerang is no less. The couple can be seen hugging each other affectionately and the cuteness exuding from the post is beyond control. Have a look.

On some days, Soha likes to keep it casual as she can be seen strutting around in nature donning a beautiful baby pink top with frills paired up with a classic blue ripped denim. Looks like the actor just finished sipping a drink from a cup, as she captioned the photo with a pun, "Don’t stop beleafing 🍃". Have a look at the actor's cute pose.

Image: Soha Ali Khan Pataudi's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.