Soha Alia Khan Makes Fan Go ROFL With Old Video Of Her Putting Daughter Inaaya To Crib

Actor Soha Ali Khan has shared an old video of herself with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The video features Soha putting her daughter Inaaya Naumi in her crib. However, this video has a funny twist. Soha headed to her Instagram handle on Tuesday to share the cute video.

The post had a caption, which read, "When you know it’s time to move to a toddler bed…. #throwback #motherhood #bedtime #talesfromthecrib". The video has been recorded by a security camera. While putting Inaaya in her crib, she bent down and soon her legs came up in the air. The comments section was flooded by hilarious responses that fans had to the video.

A fan commented, "I remember that moment))) We just slid the bars down and kept using our baby bed))", another fan wrote, "😂😂😂 I know that feeling I’m short as well lol". Netizens dropped several comments like, "I can so relate to this!! Current situation 😂", "😂😂😂. Watching on repeat mode and can't stop laughing 😆", "can’t stop laughing!!! Watching it on loop😂😂😂", "Have been through this so many times #flashback ♥️♥️♥️♥️", "It’s happened to me also 😂😂😂", "that’s hilarious and cute 🤣", "😂😂😂😂....Did i really see wat I saw 😂", "😂😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️ it's a balancing act", and other couldn't stop laughing at this hilarious post.

What's next on Soha Ali Khan's work front

On the work front, Soha Ali Khan was last seen in the multi-starer web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati premiered last week on ZEE5. The series has been garnering rave reviews and feedback from the audience and critics. The web show is helmed by Gauravv Chawla and Ananya Banerjee and it has an ensemble cast including the likes of Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Anya Singh, and several others.

About the series

The central theme of the show Kaun Banegi Shikharwati revolves around Raja Mrityunjay (Naseeruddin Shah) who wants to save Shikharwati, his palace and bestows this responsibility upon his four daughters. The Raja sends a letter to all of his daughters and somehow they agree to come to the palace. All of his daughters will have to showcase their talents by performing some tasks, and the one who wins will be the King of Shikharwati, but the royal contest intensifies to a level that the tasks change into a war.

