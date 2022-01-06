Soha & Saba Ali Khan Pay Tributes To Late Father MAK Pataudi On His Birth Anniversary

On the 81st birth anniversary of the late Indian cricketer and former captain of the Indian cricket team, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, his daughters, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan took to social media and paid tribute to their late father in their own ways.

While Soha Ali Khan paid tribute to her father with her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Innaya, Saba went down memory lane and shared an unseen picture of their father on social media.

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's 81st birth anniversary: How his daughters paid tribute

Soha Ali Khan recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a short video clip in which she can be seen with her husband, Kunal Kemmu and holding her daughter Innaya in her arms. The video further depicted how the three of them paid tribute to the late Masoor Ali Khan Pataudi by lighting a lantern together for him.

In the caption, she first wished her father a happy birthday and hoped that their love and prayers would reach him and wished that he would continue to watch over them, protect them and bless them. The caption read, "Happy birthday Abba we hope our love and prayers reach you and that you continue to watch over us, protect us and bless us." (sic)

Several celebrity artists such as Neha Dhupia, Gul Panag, Gaurav Kapur, Lara Bhupathi, Cyrus Sahukar, Simone Khambatta and others took to Soha Ali Khan's latest Instagram post and showered love by dropping heart emojis in the comments section. Some of them also assured the actor that he was with them every single day and referred to him as an eternal legend.

On the other hand, many fans took to the comment section and remembered the late cricketer, stating how he was a rare man without a doubt, while some others praised the way she remembered her late father. Take a look at some of the reactions to Soha Ali Khan's Instagram post.

Soha's sister, Saba Ali Khan also took to her official Instagram handle and reminisced her late father on his birth anniversary by sharing an unseen picture of him. Take a look at Mansoor Ali Khan's unseen picture posted by his daughter, Saba Ali Khan on Instagram.

Image: Instagram/@sabapataudi