Last Updated:

Soha And Saif Celebrated Raksha Bandhan At Their House As They Reunite After A Long Time

Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan reunited to celebrate the auspicious celebration of Raksha Bandhan with their respective kids, Inaaya and Taimur.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Saif Ali Khan

IMAGE- SOHA ALI KHAN'S INSTAGRAM


On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan on August 22, many stars reunited with their siblings to celebrate the love and bond of siblings by tying Rakhi on their wrists. From Kriti Sanon to Anushka Sharma, many took to their social media to share glimpses of their fun celebration of the festivity. Adding to the list, Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with their respective kids, Inaaya and Taimur. Take a look at how the siblings celebrated the festival.

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan celebrating Raksha Bandhan

Soha and Saif celebrated Raksha Bandhan at their house as they reunited after a long time. Taking to her Instagram, Soha uploaded an adorable picture of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, 3 and Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, 4, sitting on their parent's laps. In the picture, Inaaya can be seen tying the Rakhi on Taimur's wrist and Saif Ali Khan helping her out with the task.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Soha uploaded the picture writing, 'Bound together ❤️'. She did not forget to mention the other Pataudi siblings who were missing from the ceremony. She tagged the eldest of the lot Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Soha also mentioned her elder sister Saba Patuadi in the post. It is also important to note that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's second son, Jeh (6 months old), was also missing from the celebration. 

READ | Kareena Kapoor had 'fleeting thought' about surrogacy; reveals Saif Ali Khan's reaction
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Earlier, Soha took to her Instagram handle to wish her brother, Saif Ali Khan on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan with his picture. She wrote, ''Missing you today but we will celebrate tomorrow! Happy rakhi bhai ♥️ #HappyRakshabadhan''. The duo had also taken to social media last year to share a glimpse into their Rakhi celebration with their kids. In the post, Soha said, ''It’s not the visible thread but the invisible bonds that tie siblings together - a shared childhood, experiences only they have had that have made them who they are. It is a bond unlike any other and one that should be nurtured and celebrated.'' 

READ | 'Vikram Vedha' remake to star Hrithik Roshan & Saif Ali Khan in intense standoff in Serbia

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan is set to appear in the supernatural thriller Bhoot Police. He is also set to appear in Adipurush alongside Kriti Sanon and Prabhas. 

READ | Saif Ali Khan's sister shares adorable pictures of nephew Jeh as he turns six months old

IMAGE- SOHA ALI KHAN'S INSTAGRAM

READ | Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor spotted at the airport post Maldives vacation; see pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND