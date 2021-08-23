Soha And Saif Celebrated Raksha Bandhan At Their House As They Reunite After A Long Time

On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan on August 22, many stars reunited with their siblings to celebrate the love and bond of siblings by tying Rakhi on their wrists. From Kriti Sanon to Anushka Sharma, many took to their social media to share glimpses of their fun celebration of the festivity. Adding to the list, Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with their respective kids, Inaaya and Taimur. Take a look at how the siblings celebrated the festival.

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan celebrating Raksha Bandhan

Soha and Saif celebrated Raksha Bandhan at their house as they reunited after a long time. Taking to her Instagram, Soha uploaded an adorable picture of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, 3 and Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, 4, sitting on their parent's laps. In the picture, Inaaya can be seen tying the Rakhi on Taimur's wrist and Saif Ali Khan helping her out with the task.

Soha uploaded the picture writing, 'Bound together ❤️'. She did not forget to mention the other Pataudi siblings who were missing from the ceremony. She tagged the eldest of the lot Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Soha also mentioned her elder sister Saba Patuadi in the post. It is also important to note that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's second son, Jeh (6 months old), was also missing from the celebration.

Earlier, Soha took to her Instagram handle to wish her brother, Saif Ali Khan on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan with his picture. She wrote, ''Missing you today but we will celebrate tomorrow! Happy rakhi bhai ♥️ #HappyRakshabadhan''. The duo had also taken to social media last year to share a glimpse into their Rakhi celebration with their kids. In the post, Soha said, ''It’s not the visible thread but the invisible bonds that tie siblings together - a shared childhood, experiences only they have had that have made them who they are. It is a bond unlike any other and one that should be nurtured and celebrated.''

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan is set to appear in the supernatural thriller Bhoot Police. He is also set to appear in Adipurush alongside Kriti Sanon and Prabhas.

IMAGE- SOHA ALI KHAN'S INSTAGRAM