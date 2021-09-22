Soha, Saba Remember Their 'Abba' On His Death Anniversary; Share Pics Of Tiger Pataudi

September 22 marks the death anniversary of Saif, Saba and Soha Ali Khan's father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. The sisters took to their respective social media handles to mark this day by pouring in tributes for their 'Abba'. Soha commemorated the former cricketer's death by uploading videos of a corner dedicated to his memories, accompanied by her daughter Inaaya Kemmu.

On the other hand, Saba Ali also uploaded beautiful monochrome photos of her father and penned a heartwarming note. Sharing throwback photos of him, she reminisced how, even after a decade of his demise, it feels like yesterday. Tiger Pataudi was the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team, who breathed his last in 2011, after succumbing to a respiratory failure.

Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali remember their 'Abba'

Taking to her Instagram stories today, Soha gave her fans a peek into the beautifully lit up corner dedicated to her father. The late Pataudi's frames were decorated alongside flowers and candles, with Soha adding Begum Akhtar's song Woh Jo Ham Men Tum Men in the background. She also posed alongside her daughter Inaaya, clad in all white, captioning the story, "ABBA 05.01.1941- 22.09.2011".

Take a look:

Apart from this, Saba Ali Khan, who actively updates her social media handle, also uploaded a string of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's photos along with emotional notes. Posting a montage of monochrome photos of her father, she wrote," Abba.....

I miss you every day and know you watch over me. It doesn't feel like a decade since you left us... only just yesterday.

You'll stay in our hearts forever. Love you always". She also added Legends are Made soundtrack in the background. Further marking his death anniversary, Saba reiterated that she missed her father and captioning one of her stories, wrote, "Abba.. today its been 10 years.. And it still feels like yesterday. I miss you. You remain in our hearts FOREVER".

Mansoor Ali Khan was married to veteran legend Sharmila Tagore and have three children together, namely actors Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and jewellery designer Saba Ali Khan. The legend has also been honoured with Arjuna Award and Padma Shri during his lifetime.

(Image: @SABAPATAUDI/@SAKPATAUDI/Instagram)