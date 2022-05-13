Sohail, Seema Khan To Get Divorced After 24 Years Of Marriage; Duo Clicked At Family Court

Actor Sohail Khan and fashion designer Seema Khan have reportedly called it quits after 24 years of marriage. The duo got married in 1998 and has two kids. They welcomed their first son Nirvaan Khan in 2000 and welcomed their second son Yohan via surrogacy in 2011.

As per several media reports, the duo was living separately for quite a long time before opting to officially file a divorce. It is important to note that Sohail Khan and Seema Khan have yet to officially release a statement confirming the news.

Sohail Khan and Seema Khan file for divorce

Entertainment Photogrpahger Varinder Chawla shared the pictures of the estranged couple at the city's family court where they reportedly filed for a divorce after 24 years of marriage. Seema Khan was seen in casual attire while both sported a mask. See the pictures below.

Credit: Varinder Chawla

As mentioned earlier, the couple was reportedly living separately as Seema Khan divulged details of her married life when she was featured in the Netflix series The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. On the show, the fashion designer had described her marriage as 'unconventional'.

Sohail Khan and Seema Khan relationship

As per several reports, the couple first met when Sohail Khan was shooting for the 1998 film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. At that time, Seema was living in Mumbai to pursue her career in fashion designing. They quickly started dating and tied the knot in the same year. In two years, they welcomed their first baby.

The reason for the divorce is not yet revealed. On the other hand, Seema Khan appears to be an avid social media user as she often shares glimpses into her professional and personal life. In her recent post which was posted hours before the duo was spotted at the family court, she is seen spending quality time with her youngest son.

The mother-son duo is seen trying out a peculiar candy as Seema wrote in the caption, ''Waging war on our palates

judge me not …I have boys 🙄#cantbeatthemjointhem #warheadscandy.'' On the other hand, Sohail Khan remains absent from social media as his last post dated back to March 9, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@seemakhan76/sohailkhanofficial/Varinder Chawla