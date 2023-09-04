Last Updated:

Sohni Mahiwal Co-stars Sunny Deol, Poonam Dhillon Reunite At Dono Trailer Launch Event

Dono trailer was released by the makers on September 4. The film cast attended the launch along with veteran actors Poonam Dhillon and Sunny Deol.

Bollywood News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Dono
1/6
Varinder Chawla

The trailer launch of the upcoming film Dono was held in Mumbai today (September 4). Sunny Deol and Poonam Dhillon graced the event. 

Dono
2/6
Varinder Chawla

Dono features the son of Sunny Deol, Rajveer and the daughter of Poonam Dhillon, Paloma in the lead roles. Long back Sunny and Poonam starred together in Sohni Mahiwal, Samundar and Saveray Wali Gadi.

Dono
3/6
Varinder Chawla

At the event, Rajveer Deol was accompanied by his father Sunny Deol and his brother Karan Deol. The trio posed together at the event. 

Dono
4/6
Varinder Chawla

Rajveer was also clicked with his father. Sunny Deol is currently basking in the success of his film Gadar 2. 

Dono
5/6
Varinder Chawla

The lead actors of Dono, Rajveer Deol and Polama Dhillon also posed for the shutterbugs at the trailer launch. 

Dono
6/6
Varinder Chawla

The cast of the film was clicked in a candid conversation amid the trailer launch. 

