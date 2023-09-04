Sohni Mahiwal Co-stars Sunny Deol, Poonam Dhillon Reunite At Dono Trailer Launch Event

Quick links:
The trailer launch of the upcoming film Dono was held in Mumbai today (September 4). Sunny Deol and Poonam Dhillon graced the event.
Dono features the son of Sunny Deol, Rajveer and the daughter of Poonam Dhillon, Paloma in the lead roles. Long back Sunny and Poonam starred together in Sohni Mahiwal, Samundar and Saveray Wali Gadi.
At the event, Rajveer Deol was accompanied by his father Sunny Deol and his brother Karan Deol. The trio posed together at the event.
Rajveer was also clicked with his father. Sunny Deol is currently basking in the success of his film Gadar 2.
The lead actors of Dono, Rajveer Deol and Polama Dhillon also posed for the shutterbugs at the trailer launch.