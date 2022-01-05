Sohum Shah Hints Part 2 Of Mythological Horror; Drops Pics From 'Tumbbad Reunion'

Beginning this week, Sohum Shah posted a picture of himself with a blue face mask on, which led to speculation amongst the audience and his fans if Tumbbad 2 is in making. Building the anticipation further, the actor took to his social media once again to share a picture, calling it, “Tumbbad Team Reunion! Par hum kya bana rahe hain? #GuessKaro!”

Sohum Shah drops pics from Tumbbad team reunion

The 2018 mythological horror film Tumbbad is directed by Rahi Anil Barve. The film garnered rave reviews and was highly acclaimed by the audience and the critics alike. Sohum Shah, who acted in and produced the movie, revealed that he is flooded with requests every day to take the film ahead and make it a franchise but he said that he will not do anything to simply cash in on the film's popularity.

Earlier, Shah posted a picture with a blue face mask on, and wrote that he was having Monday blues. As he shared the photo, Shah wrote, " I’m literally having Monday blues Guess करो क्या बना रहें हैं? P.S. Thrilled to be back in the actor और producers chair for another film for @sohumshahfilms with @adeshprasad! #ComingSoon." As Shah shared the photo several fans commented that the picture was for Tumbbad 2 and asked if Hastar will be back.

About Tumbbad

Director Anil Barve began writing the script based on a story a friend had told him about in 1993, by Marathi writer Narayan Dharap. The movie was first shot in 2012 but after editing, Barve and Shah were not satisfied and the film was then re-written and re-shot with filming completed in May 2015. Shah plays the role of Vinayak Rao, it follows the story of his search for a hidden treasure in the 20th century British India village of Tumbbad, Maharashtra.

Tumbbad premiered in the critics' week section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival, the first Indian film to be screened there. It was released on 12 October 2018 with mostly positive reviews with critics praising the visuals. Tumbbad received eight nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards winning three for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction and Best Sound Design.

Image: Instagram/@shah_sohum