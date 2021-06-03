Sohum Shah Opens Up About 'Tumbbad' Sequel; Says He Is Unsure About When Will It Release

Sohum Shah, actor and producer of the fantasy thriller Tumbbad, recently revealed in an interview that he does not know how long the much-awaited Tumbbad sequel will take. Sohum Shah's movie, Tumbbad released in 2018 and left a great impression on critics and viewers alike. Its popularity increased when it became available on Amazon Prime Video and it also led the producer to reveal his plans of making it a franchise, but not much has been in motion since then.

Sohum Shah opens up on Tumbbad sequel

Sohum Shah told Pinvilla that it took him 7 years to make the first film, so he is unsure of how long it will take to make the sequel. He added that he is in no hurry of making the film as he wants the second to be as good if not better than the first one. Currently, the writers are working on many ideas, but nothing has materialised into a screenplay as of now.

He added that he had conceived the idea of Tumbbad as a franchise much before the film's release. He hinted that the second film could be a sequel or a prequel as it is a different world and is full of interesting characters.

About the 2018 film Tumbbad

Tumbbad starred Sohum Shah and Mohammad Samad in lead roles. The film featured the story of a man in search of a secret treasure in a village in Maharashtra, Tumbbad. The idea of the film was born in 1997 to director Rahi Anil Barve but it was only materialised almost 10 years later. Sohum Shah's movie is based on the myth of the demon "Hastar", the first son of the Goddess of Prosperity. It was the first Indian film to be played at the critics' week section of the Venice Film Festival and garnered a lot of praise all over the world.

The Tumbbad cast also includes Ronjini Chakraborty, Jyoti Malshe, Deepak Damle, Anita Date among others. Sohum Shah's latest work is the new Sony LIV drama series, Maharani starring Huma Qureshi and Amit Sal among others.

IMAGE: SOHUM SHAH INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.