Sohum Shah Pens A Heartfelt Note As He Completes The Shoot Of 'Maharani'

Sohum Shah recently posted an update where the actor revealed that the shooting for his latest project Maharani has wrapped up. The actor penned down a long and heartfelt note where he expressed his gratitude towards the cast and makers. The actor also tried to express how grateful he is to the cast for all the memories he created with them. Sharing a group picture with Huma Queresh and the makers, Sohum Shah thus gave fans an insight into how things were on the sets of the film.

Sohum Shah wraps up shooting for 'Maharani'

Sohum Shah shared a post in which the makers, along with Huma, were seen wearing winter clothing as they posed for a photograph. The team members of Maharani were all smiles as they posed for the picture along with Sohum Shah. The actor then proceeded to write a long caption which he began by mentioning that time flies when one is having fun. Thus the actor went on to speak about how shocked he is to know that the film he had been working on is finally completed. He added that he has been working on the film for over a year now, yet he doesn’t feel like it. Sohum Shah expressed that while it has taken a while for the film to be made, he still feels the process got done in a short period of time. He added by saying that he still feels he began shooting for the film yesterday.

Sohum then extended his gratitude towards the team of Maharani by saying that he learned a lot while he was on set. He said it was a pleasure for him to work with the incredible team of Maharani. Further on, the actor revealed that they had a lot of fun on set and had a gala time creating memories with each other while shooting for the film. He personally thanked Huma Quereshi along with the makers of the film in his caption. As Sohum ended his caption, he turned his attention to his fans and mentioned that he cannot wait for the fans to see the film they have made. He asked them to stay tuned for what’s coming and thus ended the caption by tagging all the people present in the photograph that he posted. Fans too expressed their excitement to know about the film and wrote that they were quite excited to watch the film.