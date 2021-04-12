Sohum Shah Speaks About His Role In 'Maharani'; Says 'had To Understand The Psyche'

Sohum Shah was recently seen in the Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull. He played the role of Viren, Harshad Mehta's younger brother and he is slated to appear as a politician in Maharani. Known for his roles in movies like Tumbbad, Sohum Shah has carved a place for himself with varied roles. Maharani is a political drama starring Huma Qureshi in the lead role. The series is set to release on Sony Liv soon.

Sohum Shah on Maharani

Sohum Shah, who will be seen soon in the political drama Maharani has something to say about his role in the series. Reportedly, his role is said to have been modelled on Lalu Prasad Yadav, the former Chief Minister of Bihar. According to Midday, the actor has to gain significant weight to prepare for his role. He had gained about 10 Kgs weight and is now looking to shed those extra kilos to prepare for his next Silent.

Speaking about this role in Maharani, Sohum Shah added that it was a little difficult because his character had a 'certain swag'. He also added that for his role, he had to understand the psyche of his role better to pull it off smoothly. Sohum also said that the body language also changed once he had gained those extra few kilos.

Sohum Shah's movies

Sohum Shah made his debut in 2010 in the film Baabarr where he played the role of the antagonist, Baabarr Qureshi. He later won a National Award for Ship of Theseus which was also produced under his banner, Recyclewala Films. He later went on to star in movies like Simran, Talvar, and Tumbbad. Tumbbad received several praises and critical acclaim. Some even went ahead and called it a masterpiece. His latest film, The Big Bull has received mixed reviews. But the negative reviews have not deterred the actor. In his interview with Mid-day, he said that he accepts the criticism and is looking to improve further.

He will be next seen in the silent film Silent. In preparing for his next role, Sohum is on the road to achieving a lean body. He has also learned dancing. The movie is said to be co-produced by Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Luv Ranjan. According to his interview with GQ, Tumbbad 2 is also in the works.