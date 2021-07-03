'Someday': Shefali Shah Opens Up About Her Critically Acclaimed Directorial Debut

Delhi Crime actress Shefali Shah is well known for her stellar acting in Bollywood with an impressive number of movies under her belt. However, expanding her artistic horizon in the industry, the actress has successfully dove into the directorial venture with the short film titled 'Someday'. Dishing about the inspiration behind the movie, the actress also shared what went behind shooting the film during the pandemic.

Shefali Shah shot 'Someday' in her house

The critically acclaimed movie was shot during the pandemic as the number of cases reported was increasing rapidly. While talking to Hindustan Times, the director admitted to being completely sure about the vision of her directorial debut movie. After long sessions with her assistant directors and unit, which only consisted of five people, Shah shot the movie at her own residence, confirmed the actress. After being asked about working with other people in her residence during the COVID-19 situation, Shah assured that the whole team followed Covid protocols of sanitizing and getting tested and kept the filming limited to her home and office.

Where did Shefali Shah get the inspiration for 'Someday'

Uncertain about taking on the responsibility as a director, Shah admitted to finally heeding to her long-time aspiration of directing a movie and worked on her vision while in lockdown. Revealing the inspiration behind the film, the actress was deeply impacted by the inability of meeting loved ones and credited her childhood for being compelled to make the short film. Finally taking the brave leap for her dream project, the actress put together the beautiful short film which is being met with an abundance of praise.

Someday to be screened at the 18th Indian Film Festival Stuttgart

Shefali Shah is not a stranger to accolades and critical recognition however, it is a massive feat for the actress as her directorial debut short film will be screened at the 18th Indian Film Festival Stuttgart in Germany. Recently, Shah took to her Instagram to announce that her movie has secured the position of quarter-finalist in the 2021 Female Eye Festival. Shefali Shah movies such as Brothers, Commando 2 : The Black Money Trail, and her recent role in Ajeeb Daastaans contributed to her successful career in Bollywood.

IMAGE- SHEFALI SHAH'S INSTAGRAM

