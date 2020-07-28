Vidya Balan Reveals Why Male Lead Films Do Better, Says 'they Have Bigger Stardom'

Time and again versatile actress Vidya Balan has proved her acting prowess while breaking the glass ceilings with her unconventional roles in the Indian cinema. The actress, who is known to enthral fans with her spectacular performances, is yet again set to leave her fans amazed with another role as the ace mathematician Shakuntala Devi in her next. The actress who has played films that are more women-centric like Kahaani, Dirty Picture, Jagga Jasoos and many more, feels that male lead films are much higher in scale as compared to “female-hero” films. During an exclusive conversation with Republicworld, Vidya Balan revealed that male-centric films are richer in budget and grandeur.

Vidya Balan feels male-centric films are 'larger than life'

Speaking about the difference in the success of male and female-centric films, the actress said, “Historically we had male lead films and therefore their stardom has been bigger and therefore they make bigger films. Then their films do better as well. But I feel we are slowly breaking grounds. Today I remember 12 years ago, I did the film like Ishqiya which was a very small one in terms of budget. And then for a few years, I was doing that kind of size film.” Adding, further, Vidya said, “Shakuntala Devi for instance is a medium-size film. Some other actors might have done bigger films also. I think we have only been getting better. And someday we will be doing an equal number of “female hero” films which will be bigger as in terms of budget, scale, and commercial hit as well.”

The highly-anticipated film, helmed by Anu Menon, will trace the journey of ace mathematician Shakuntala Devi and also bring to light the ups and downs faced by her. The film is bankrolled under the banners of Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Abundantia Entertainment. Apart from Vidya Balan, the film also chronicles the life of her daughter, Anupama Banerji which is essayed by actress Sanya Malhotra. The movie is all set to release on July 31 on Amazon Prime Video.

