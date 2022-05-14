'Someone Should Make Biopic On You': Kiara Advani Recalls Conversation With Sushant Singh

Actor Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut with cricketer MS Dhoni’s biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story as she essayed the role of Sakshi Dhoni (wife of MS Dhoni). In the film, she was paired opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as he played the titular role. The film garnered much appreciation with netizens praising the plot as well as the performances by the star cast including Kiara, Sushant and Disha Patani.

Kiara Advani recalls late night conversation with Sushant Singh

Kiara Advani, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, recently appeared in The Ranveer Show podcast and recalled her emotional 'late night chat' with Sushant Singh Rajput. The Kabir Singh actor said, "We started the shoot in Aurangabad, and we must have packed up at 8 p.m. We had a 4 a.m. flight. And we decided, let’s call it an all-nighter. That is when I got to spend time with Sushant, and we got chatting."

'Someone should someday make a biopic on you': Kiara tells Sushant

She went on to say, "It is so interesting because he shared about his journey, how Dhoni happened for him, and generally his life story, from being a backup dancer behind Preity Zinta, how he was an engineer, and he always had those massive books he was always reading."

She even remembered telling the Kai Po Che star about his curious mind. Kiara told him, "Someone should someday make a biopic on you because it is so interesting." The Laxmii actor further added, "During MS Dhoni’s shoot, “Sushant had a booklet that had questions he had asked Dhoni and their answers too. He had done so much research about Dhoni’s personal and professional life."

Sushant Singh's demise

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his home in Bandra, Mumbai on 14th June 2020. The Kedarnath actor had shown signs of clinical depression and was suffering from bipolar disorder. After the Mumbai Police commenced an investigation, it told that the death was being treated as a suicide. The postmortem report stated that the cause of death was "asphyxia due to hanging," and called it a "clear case of suicide."

On 3 October, Dr. Sudhir Gupta of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, leader of a forensic medical team tasked by CBI for assistance, said, "Sushant's death is a case of suicide. Murder completely ruled out."

Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani