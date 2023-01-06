Somy Ali Alleges Abusive Relationship With Salman Khan; 'Ripped My Dignity & Self-respect'

In another allegation against actor Salman Khan, former Bollywood actress Somy Ali has once again recalled her alleged abusive relationship with him and has blamed the actor for banning her web show in India. While Somy often deletes her posts regarding her allegedly abusive relationship, this time, she has gone on to claim that the actor physically and sexually abused her back when they were dating.

Revealing the details about her relationship with Bollywood star Salman Khan, Somy took to Instagram and wrote, "My sole purpose for going to India was to marry Salman. I was a naive 16 year old who followed a crush all the way from the US to find him and actually marry him. It sounds ridiculous now, but I was a child with a brain that was not even fully developed and I had no clue that the character he played in the film was the complete opposite in real life toward me."

In another post, answering, "What happened between Somy Ali and Salman Khan," Somy said, "The eight years spent with him were the worst years of my entire existence. In addition to tons of affairs and flings he would constantly belittle me by calling me ugly, stupid and dumb."

"Not a day went by that he wouldn't make me feel worthless and small. He would not acknowledge me as his girlfriend in public for years and when he finally did he would insult me in front of his friends and berate me nonstop," she wrote in her Instagram post.

Somy accuses Salman of destroying her and Vivek Oberoi's career

Defining the personality of Salman Khan in the third post, Somy wrote, "There is no black and white. We are all gray. Salman can be very kind to some actors or pets and he can be brutally ruthless to another human being. I deem Bill Clinton to be one of our best presidents aside from his negligence in what was taking place in Rwanda during his presidency, but remember what he was doing with his intern, Monica Lewinsky."

"The point is that while Salman might be the kindest and nicest to others it does not mean he was the same to me or some other people. He uses his power to destroy careers for example an extraordinary singer or what he did to Vivek Oberoi, an excellent actor," she added.

'He ripped my dignity & self-respect...'

Further elaborating her disastrous experience with Salman Khan, Somy Ali said, "I want my truth to be known because I want my dignity and self respect which he ripped off of me to be regained. I am looking for vindication as that will be a part of my healing as well. I am not seeking revenge, rather I want him to confess to what he did to me and publicly apologise which I know a man like Salman will never do."