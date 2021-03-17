Sona Mohapatra answers 'ready to jump to BJP' query by netizen after reaction to UP event

Sona Mohapatra is known to express her views on issues and events in an honest and strong manner, that often sparks a controversy. Apart from taking on the some of the big names of the film industry, her comments are sometimes looked at by netizens with a political flavour. Recently, the singer was asked if she was joining the Bharatiya Janata Party after comments on the incident of assault on a child for allegedly drinking water from a temple.

Sona Mohapatra reply to netizen on 'joining BJP'

An incident of a young boy being trashed, allegedly for drinking water from a temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad has become a talking point on social media. After the initial report and arrest of the accused, videos of a priest from the temple sharing his version of the event surfaced, [where he asking why the boy entered the temple, while alleging that youths of the area had ill-intentions like stealing and troubling the girls

Sona stated that she could feel the ‘desperation & pain’ in the priest's voice too and termed it as 'sad' that only a few of her friends would watch such videos.

A netizen asked her if she was ready to ‘jump into BJP.’ The Ambarsariya artist reacted strongly, stating that only the ‘pea brain’ would see the world divided into political parties. She stated that she was commenting on a 'complicated societal issue' that 'existed for centuries', way before the parties came into existence. She also urged the netizen to 'read up educate yourself.'

Your pea brain sees the world divided into political parties? I am commenting on a complicated societal issue in my land, it has existed for centuries, way before these parties came into existence. Read up & educate yourself champ. Might broaden your mind. https://t.co/hnBqNPbccZ — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) March 16, 2021

When another netizen accused her of legitimising the attack on a child, she stated they understand the opposite side of the story or the 'complexities of such spaces' was not equal to ‘legitimising’ any attack. She also clarified that she did not say anywhere that hitting someone was okay. Sona told the troll, "You live in a binary world, not me, thankfully."

Trying to understand the opposite side of the story, the complexities of such spaces is not ‘legitimising’ any attack on anyone mister. No where have I said that hitting anyone is okay. You live in a binary world, not me, thankfully. https://t.co/kGKgOID9jh — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) March 16, 2021

A netizen even stated that she was the ‘next Kangana' and that she was being made to make 'casteist, communal stuff.' Sona stated that she had been given many labels like “femi-Nazi”, “Sickular” in the past, but stressed that just continued to be curious and 'learn new things everyday.'

Casteist,Communal,binary labels, comparisons to crazy fools.I’ve been a “femi-Nazi”, “liberandu”, “Sickular”,what not also.Water off a ducks back dear troll.I continue to be curious,learn new things everyday.Need to remember this more often-Gladiators don’t talk to Spectators. ðŸ˜ https://t.co/XUni9Bp0ZW — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) March 17, 2021

This is not the first time that she has responded to netizens who believed that she was supporting the BJP. She had given a similar response when she had performed for a government event, that matters were not 'black and white' for her.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sona Mohapatra had launched her song Heere Heere late last year Her movie Shut Up Sona too had made headlines after releasing at an international festival.

Image credit: Instagram/@sonamohapatra