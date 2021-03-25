Sona Mohapatra Gets 'nasty Threats' Over Post On CM's 'ripped Jeans' Remark, Fires Warning

Sona Mohapatra received intense reactions for her post in response to Uttarakhand Chief Minister's 'ripped jeans' comment. The singer's post of an image of a deity did not please a section of netizens, who flooded her with expletives and rape threats. She, however, refused to take down her post.

Sona Mohapatra reacts to abuse on post

Sona Mohapatra had recently responded to Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat’s controversial statement where he asked ‘what kind of values’ a woman wearing ripped jeans would impart to her kids, asking what purpose could 'showing the knee' serve.

The singer had posted an image of a deity on Instagram. She captioned the post, ‘Are my knees Sanskaari enough to show to the world?’ The Ambasariya artist had also used hashtags like ‘One Tight Slap' to 'Moral Police’ apart from words like 'clothes for women', 'nobody business' and hashtags like ‘Our culture' teaching 'respect women’s choices.'

Sona wrote that the post had sparked ‘endless, nasty threats’ for her. She stated that she had blocked many and that she ‘won’t hesitate’ in taking some on them to jail for 'bullying and intimidation.' She also took a dig at ‘protectors of dharma' and culture, stating to them that they did not realise her ‘commitment to do it better than them.’

This post of mine on Instagram has been getting endless, nasty threats. I’ve blocked many & won’t hesitate in taking a couple to jail for bullying, intimidation & all else. These protectors of dharma & our ‘culture’ don’t realise my commitment to do it better than them. ðŸ§šðŸ¿‍â™€ï¸ðŸ”´ pic.twitter.com/KFOXrQ8xZu — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) March 20, 2021

She later shared that even five days later, the abuse continued for her, stating that 'protectors of dharma' were threatening, bullying and write hate messages. She stated that she had reported over 100 accounts on Wednesday.

and that she was being trolled with the words ‘Sanghi’ & on Instagram; ‘Hindu-Phobic’. She also posted screenshots on some of the posts, calling it ‘interesting.’ Sona has now hidden the comments on the Instagram post.

Previously, when reacting to the trend of women posting pictures in rirpped jeans as a protest against CM Rawat's comment, Sona had earlier written, "I don’t wear jeans owing to the humidity & heat here but happy for this ripped T shirt' that showed her 'sanskaari ghutnas'."GirlsWhoWearRippedJeans don’t need anyone’s permission in #India . We are the land of the glorious Konark, Khajurao, Modhera, Thirumayam, Virupaksha," she had then captioned.

