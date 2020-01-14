Sona Mohapatra Invited For India's Space Satellite Launch In Paris

Sona Mohapatra was recently invited at the launch of an Indian satellite as a youth influencer to provide a glimpse of studies regarding space. The multi-talented singer said no to organisers of the event but later they requested Sona once again to represent India at the show.

She finally accepted the invite. The reason why she denied the offer for the first time because she thought that there were many more qualified Indians who are expert in the field of space exploration and research.

When is the launch?

On January 16, the space agency will be launching ISRO satellite GSAT-30. Apart from this, Sona Mohapatra has a qualification of BTech in Instrumentation and Electronics. So it was an obvious choice for the organisers to call Sona Mohapatra at the event. At the event, she will be joined by US-based Television presenter Sarah Cruddas and Athena Brensberger.

Sona Mohapatra shares her excitement on Twitter

Sona Mohapatra also tweeted about the event and expressed what she felt about it. She said that her father has a profound connection with stars.

Her father is a navigation specialist and an instructor on Astro and radar navigation in the Indian Navy. Furthermore, she added that shows like the Big Bang Theory has made kids all around the world interested in science and she feels fortunate that she will be able to contribute through her participation in a small way.

It was an extreme surprise being invited by @Arianespace to be part of their 🚀 launch event in Paris. Who wouldn’t be excited to witness, talk & sing about a rocket going to space to launch an Indian satellite but I did ask - Why Me? Thread 👇🏾 #SonaForSpace @StringTheoryFr https://t.co/rqjzv0GnLd — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) January 14, 2020

I’ll provide a general picture to people outside the scientific community of India, the youth.

I am at the event to provide a perspective, that of a musician, who has a BG in science (I hold a BTech-I&E) & will relay back the experience,wonder of seeing a rocket go to space! ! — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) January 14, 2020

This 🚀 launch will put into orbit an ISRO GSAT-30, a heavy communication satellite that will provide critical communications links for India. I’m excited & honoured to share the podium with amazing professionals from around the world such as @AstroAthens & @sarahcruddas ! — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) January 14, 2020

Image Courtesy: Sona Mohapatra's Instagram

