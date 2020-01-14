The Debate
The Debate
Sona Mohapatra Invited For India's Space Satellite Launch In Paris

Bollywood News

Sona Mohapatra has been invited by France based space agency, Ariane to be present at the event representing India for the ISRO launch. Read more to know.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
sona mohapatra

Sona Mohapatra was recently invited at the launch of an Indian satellite as a youth influencer to provide a glimpse of studies regarding space. The multi-talented singer said no to organisers of the event but later they requested Sona once again to represent India at the show.

She finally accepted the invite. The reason why she denied the offer for the first time because she thought that there were many more qualified Indians who are expert in the field of space exploration and research.

When is the launch?

On January 16, the space agency will be launching ISRO satellite GSAT-30. Apart from this, Sona Mohapatra has a qualification of BTech in Instrumentation and Electronics. So it was an obvious choice for the organisers to call Sona Mohapatra at the event. At the event, she will be joined by US-based Television presenter Sarah Cruddas and Athena Brensberger. 

Sona Mohapatra shares her excitement on Twitter

Sona Mohapatra also tweeted about the event and expressed what she felt about it. She said that her father has a profound connection with stars.

Her father is a navigation specialist and an instructor on Astro and radar navigation in the Indian Navy. Furthermore, she added that shows like the Big Bang Theory has made kids all around the world interested in science and she feels fortunate that she will be able to contribute through her participation in a small way.

Image Courtesy: Sona Mohapatra's Instagram

Published:
