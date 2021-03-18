Sona Mohapatra, Koena Mitra Lash Out At Uttarakhand CM Over His 'ripped Jeans' Remark

#GreetingsFromMyNakedKnee, #RippedJeansTwitter started trending on Twitter after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's comment over 'women wearing ripped jeans' went viral. Netizens, celebrities, students, politicians, have criticized CM Rawat's remark.

Singer Sona Mohapatra joined the discussion and shared a ripped T-shirt picture of herself to put across her point. "I don’t wear jeans owing to the humidity & heat here but happy for this ripped T-shirt with my à¤¸à¤‚à¤¸à¥à¤•à¤¾à¤°à¥€ à¤˜à¥à¤Ÿà¤¨à¤¾’s showing!..& #GirlsWhoWearRippedJeans don’t need anyone’s permission in #India. We are the land of the glorious Konark, Khajurao, Modhera, Thirumayam, Virupaksha! Woman fairyRed circle," Sona wrote. READ | 'Petty mentality': Rabri Devi slams Uttarakhand CM Rawat's regressive ripped-jeans remarks

Meanwhile, Koena Mitra who has always been vocal about societal issues and has supported BJP on the public platform, wrote, "May Bjp rule for another 50 years but.... ripped jeans and boots will rock forever! Men don’t tell us what to wear! I wear shorts and snickers, I dance like a hip-hopper, I chant Hanuman chalisa, I vote, I travel like a Gypsy and I cancel Men like him. Stop."

I actually hated the fashion of #rippedjeans & mostly avoid even wearing jeans unless I’m in a cold place. I much prefer textiles that breathe & handlooms. Also like dressing in context to an occasion & place. Refuse #moralpolicing & will stand up to that every time. ðŸ§šðŸ¿‍â™€ï¸ðŸ”´ https://t.co/D7P4zOzZHr — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) March 18, 2021

CM Rawat's controversial comment

Speaking at an event on Tuesday, Rawat said that due to a lack of values, youngsters today are following strange fashion trends and consider themselves to be big shots after wearing jeans ripped at the knees. Women also follow such trends. The chief minister said these days youngsters go to the market to buy ripped jeans. If they can't find one, then they cut their jeans using scissors.

Rawat went on to describe the attire of a woman who sat next to him on a flight. He said the woman was wearing boots, jeans ripped at the knees, and several bangles in her hands. Two children were traveling with her. She runs an NGO, goes out in society, and has two children but she wears jeans ripped at the knees. What values will she impart?

(With PTI inputs)