Sona Mohapatra Pens An Endearing Note For Shreya Ghoshal And Shiladitya's Newborn Baby

Bollywood playback singer Shreya Ghoshal welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with her husband Shiladtiya Mukhopadhyaya on May 22, 2021. The duo informed the same to their fans on May 22 and earlier today, June 1, they shared the first-ever picture with their newborn. Shreya's fellow singer Sona Mohapatra could not be more excited about the big news and expressed the same with a heartfelt note on social media.

Sona Mohapatra pens endearing wish for Shreya Ghoshal's newborn

Sona Mohapatra took to her Twitter handle to pen her wishes for Shreya and Shiladitya's baby. After congratulating the couple by sharing Shreya's photo with the newborn, she called herself his aunt and asked them to tell the little one that she stays right beside his grandmother's house and will meet soon. Her tweet read, "Congratulations to the both of you & big BADA love too! Tell Devyaan that Sona Maasi lives next door to his Grandma & that we all have to meet very very soon!".

Congratulations to the both of you & big BADA love too! Tell Devyaan that Sona Maasi lives next door to his Grandma & that we all have to meet very very soon! ❣️❣️❣️ https://t.co/r1Vd26SJ59 — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) June 2, 2021

More about Shreya Goshal's newborn baby

Shreya Ghoshal shared the first-ever picture of herself with her newborn along with her husband on Twitter. In the picture, she was holding the baby in her hands along with Shiladitya and both looked at him with loving eyes and a smile. Shreya revealed in the Tweet that they have named their firstborn ‘Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya’. Expressing their love as parents of Devyaan, she wrote in the tweet, "He arrived on 22nd May & changed our lives forever. In that first glimpse as he was born he filled our hearts with a kind of love only a mother, a father can feel for their child. Pure uncontrollable overwhelming love."

Introducing- ‘Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya’

He arrived on 22nd May & changed our lives forever. In that first glimpse as he was born he filled our hearts with a kind of love only a mother, a father can feel for their child. Pure uncontrollable overwhelming love❤️ @shiladitya pic.twitter.com/MbD386CdqC — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) June 2, 2021

Shreya Ghoshal had first announced her pregnancy through an Instagram post on March 4, 2021. The Radha singer shared a photo of her in baby bump and expressed that both she and her husband were thrilled for the new chapter of their lives. Upon the arrival of the baby, she shared the news in a post that read, "God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion never felt before. Shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy."

