Sona Mohapatra Praises Rekha On 'Indian Idol 12' Taking A Dig At The Reality Show

Indian Idol 12 has been making headlines for various reasons, the latest one being the celebrity guest, legendary actor Rekha. Singer Sona Mohapatra, who has always been vocal about her thoughts on social media, took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the reality TV show and Rekha's appearance on Indian Idol 12. She praised the Khoon Bhari Maang actor calling her "sparkling" and a "fine artist" who "boosted the sad reality show".

Mohapatra clarified that she called Indian Idol "sad" as they continued to invite Anu Malik, singer and former Indian Idol judge, as a guest on the show. She called the Ek Garam Chai Ki Pyali Ho singer a "serial sexual predator and a pervert" who was on "the show's payroll" every year.

Sona Mohapatra praises Rekha but bashes Indian Idol for inviting Anu Malik

Sona Mohapatra's comment section was filled with fans' opinions about her statement. Many fans sided with Mohapatra disagreeing with the reality TV show's decision to "invite and glorify" Anu Malik and squirmed at his performance on Ladki Dekhi Muh Se Seeti. Another appealed for Malik to be banned from the show. One fan was appalled at Malik's actions as he has two daughters. They questioned how he could "disrespect the gender" of his own children.

While most fans sided with Sona Mohapatra, others were quick to shun her. They called her a "negative woman" for bringing up Anu Malik's point. Another called her "mean and wicked" and asked her to "lodge a complain" if she continued to have a problem. They also asked her to speak on actor Aamir Khan "working with Subhash Kapoor", labelling her as a "hypocrite".

On the other hand, fans were impressed by Rekha, calling her "magnanimous". They were proud to have a South Indian actor representing the Bollywood industry. They too claimed that the actor had managed to "lift the show's spirits" and called her a "stalwart figure".

How mean and wicked. Sony dropped him from the show last year itself yet madam is not happy and going on and on ranting. You want to hang him ? Sure but follow the process and get a complaint lodged first. And do speak on Aamir Khan working on with Subhash Kapoor ....hypocrite — DeepFried (@DeepFri58575011) April 5, 2021

They called him back and glorified him as a guest this year. He sang "Ladki dekhi mooh se seeti Baji haath se taali" and I watched and squirmed ðŸ¤® — Anti-Fascist Lady ðŸ¤ (@DoggoMamma) April 5, 2021

Exactly Sona!! Rekha is magnanimous !! Indian idol fake and crap.. Anwar malik should be banned !! @GemsOfBollywood Arent you going to feature this besura gem? — Niky Warrior for SSR (@NvNiky) April 5, 2021

She lifted the spirits of not just the show but us as audience as well! I mean what an allrounder and what a diva ♥ï¸ ! Times like these I take a chance to boast abt my South Indian origin ! South does get credit for producing such stalwart figures to Bollywood! ðŸ˜‹ — Jivan (@Indias_kin) April 6, 2021

And he has daughters!!!! Still he continued to do which was disrespecting his own offspring's gender — Namit Shetty (@Namit26342688) April 5, 2021

He is not there anymore. so no point bringing that again u negative woman.. — Kullu Kaali (@KulluKaali_) April 5, 2021

Anu Malik's appearance on Indian Idol 12

The singer had made a guest appearance on Indian Idol 12 in late March 2021 for their 90s special episode. He was invited along with Udit Narayan and Sameer Ranjaan. Anu Malik had been so impressed by the contestants that he had a special offer for one of the contestants to sing one of his compositions.

For the unversed, Anu Malik was a judge on Indian Idol until Season 10. He was called out by Sona Mohapatra, Neha Bhasin and Shweta Pandit on serious sexual misconduct allegations during the MeToo movement in India. The judge was then replaced by singer Javed Ali. Anu Mlaik had also made a brief appearance in Season 11.

(Promo Image Source: Sona Mohapatra and Indian Idol 12 Instagram)

