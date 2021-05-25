Sona Mohapatra Says 'all Savings' Went Into 'Shut Up Sona' Before COVID-19 Pandemic

Singer Sona Mohapatra took to Twitter and spoke about her financial crunch and revealed that all her savings have been spent in producing her documentary film, Shut Up Sona. The film also received International appreciation after it got nominated in the category of 'Best Documentary' at the New York Indian Film Festival 2022. The actress in her post mentioned that she has exhausted all her savings in producing the film just before the pandemic struck in and now since the lockdown she has left with no means of income.

Sona shared a happy selfie on Twitter and spoke about the ‘inevitable pain’ and how her film is roaming around countries and winning appreciations at various film festivals. However, she also highlighted that now she has run out of all her income and that there are no other means to earn during this lockdown. Directed by Deepti Gupta, Shut Up Sona gives an intimate glimpse into the Ambarsariya crooner’s life. “Pain is inevitable, suffering is optional..making me happy whenever I can. My film #ShutUpSona is yet traveling to places around the world & winning festivals. All my savings went into this film, just before the pandemic broke & stopped us in our tracks with no means of income,” she tweeted. In another post, Sona shared the news with her followers that her docu-film has been nominated in the category of "Best Documentary" at the New York Indian Film Festival 2022. The film revolves around her journey as a singer, her brand of music, her love for her country's roots and culture, and how she has become a symbol of hope for a larger movement.

making happy whenever I can. My film #ShutUpSona is yet travelling to places around the world & winning festivals.All my savings went into this film, just before the pandemic broke & stopped us in our tracks with no means of income. pic.twitter.com/guFE5gOnmb — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) May 24, 2021

The feature film resonates with every woman's search for equal space in a culture ridden with millennia of misogyny. The special film is about the singer’s quest for music, art, social change, and a clashing of the ancient and the modern story through the eyes of Sona Mohapatra and her relentless fight for a voice. The 85-minute film will take the viewers from the lanes of Vrindavan to the doorstep of a Dargah while showcasing the flourishing and diverse cultural background of the country.

