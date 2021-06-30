Sona Mohapatra Shares Pic That 'barely' Looks Like Her: 'Exactly The Kind Our Actress Put'

Singer Sona Mohapatra recently took to Twitter and shared a picture of herself while ‘barely resembling it.’ While sharing the picture, the Ambarsariya singer opined how the actresses in today’s time put out such deceptively stylised images professionally. She compared her looks with the professional shoot and wrote, “This pic barely looks like me? Exactly the kind of pics our actresses put out professionally... A dear friend, Tanuja produced & styled this one apart from doing my HMU & I’m still asking her.. why don’t I please look like myself? I quite love the real me you see..hehe.”

Last week, Sona shared a selfie from the studio of Om Grown Music, a music production house she runs along with her husband, composer Ram Sampath. “Work mode at @OmGrownMusic studios... & no I don’t just sing or create music & visual content! Loads of admin, paperwork, accounts, team mgmt & production goes into running a label & music production house!” she wrote.

Earlier, Sona Mohapatra opened up about her financial crunch and revealed that all her savings have been spent in producing her documentary film, Shut Up Sona. The film also received International appreciation after it got nominated in the category of 'Best Documentary' at the New York Indian Film Festival 2022. The actress in her post mentioned that she has exhausted all her savings in producing the film just before the pandemic struck in and now since the lockdown she has left with no means of income. “Pain is inevitable, suffering is optional..making me happy whenever I can. My film #ShutUpSona is yet traveling to places around the world & winning festivals. All my savings went into this film, just before the pandemic broke & stopped us in our tracks with no means of income (sic),” she tweeted then.

