Sona Mohapatra shares significance of applying kohl, says 'Helps me deal with pain around'

Singer Sona Mohapatra recently took to Instagram and talked about the healing power of 'kajal' (kohl), which has always been an essential part of her makeup. The singer revealed that it helps her to deal with the pain around her. She even reminisced the time when she could not step out without applying Kohl and she was called her ‘raccoon eyes’ as she used to rub them all around her eyes.

Sona Mohapatra shares her fondness for applying kohl

With the change in time, the Ambarsariya crooner compared her looks with a ‘devi’ and revealed that she had stopped applying Kohl in between for a few years. Further, she concluded the post and wrote that applying Kohl was ‘in sync with her explorations in different aesthetic realms as an artist she thinks & the way she dresses or adorns myself is always linked to that.” Narrating her story, Sona wrote, “There was a time when I couldn’t step out without Kajal. All through college & then forever after.. my sisters @madhumitamohapatra @praticheemohapatra called me raccoon eyes cus I rubbed & spread the black in the course of the day. Was happy to be called anything cus deep inside I felt like a Devi & smouldered in all my glory. I stopped for a few years in between .. why, I don’t really know. Was in sync with my explorations in different aesthetic realms as an artist I think & the way I dress or adorn myself is always linked to that. Have gone back to the smoulder now. Helps me deal with the pain around me in some special way. Manifesting her within does.”

Sona Mohapatra is the recent celebrity to join the league of stars who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. She took to Instagram and shared a picture from the vaccination center along with the healthcare workers and thanked them for their selfless work. “Got #vaccinated & cannot be thankful enough to the health workers, the @mumbaipolice & also the city of #Mumbai. Did it in a regular manner, no pull/connection to cut lines, nada & it was a smooth process. This city has the most incredible people & its spirit of professionalism, efficiency is unmatched,” she wrote.

(Image credit: SONA MOHAPATRA/ Instagram)

