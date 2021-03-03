Sona Mohapatra Slams Remix Version Of Shamur's Song: 'We've No Spine To Back The New'

Singer Sona Mohapatra on Wednesday took to her Twitter handle and criticised the song 'Nadiyon Paar', a remix version of Shamur's 'Let The Music Play' (2004). The song features Janhvi Kapoor and will be seen in the film Roohi, which also stars Rajkummar Rao.

"The sorry saga of remixing songs in Bollywood continues, the message that they put out is clear - we have no need or respect for original creators, creation, music composers, lyricists even singers. What it also says is that we have no confidence, spine, guts to back the new," Sona tweeted.

Sona further said, "The last decade has seen the worst of this state of fear & lack of faith in the creation of new Music in Bollywood.I laud the rare few exceptions who continue to believe in our unique legacy of cinematic musicals,where the language of music was so key in taking forward narratives."

The last decade has seen the worst of this state of fear & lack of faith in the creation of new Music in Bollywood.I laud the rare few exceptions who continue to believe in our unique legacy of cinematic musicals,where the language of music was so key in taking forward narratives https://t.co/9xinZxENah — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) March 3, 2021

About Roohi

Roohi is an upcoming horror-comedy film that will be based on the fictional legend of a witch that kidnaps brides on the day of their honeymoon. Further along in the film, the witch in question will be seen possessing the body of Janhvi Kapoor's character. As far as Roohi's release date is concerned, the film is slated for a theatrical release on March 11, 2021. The movie also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead roles.

Roohi is a part of producer Dinesh Vijan's universe of horror-comedy films. The first film in the universe was the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree. Roohi will be followed by the Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya.

Take a look at its trailer below —

Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her golden outfit from 'Nadiyon Paar' song in a new video; watch

Sona Mohapatra pens down a heartfelt post for her staff member Selvaraj aka Baboo

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.