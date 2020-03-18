The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Sona Mohapatra Sure Knows How To Slay In Monochrome Pictures

Bollywood News

Sona Mohapatra is one of the most talented singers of Bollywood industry because of her unique voice. Here is a look at some of her best monochrome pictures.

Written By Rohan Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
sona mohapatra

Sona Mohapatra is one of the most talented singers in India. She is known for her songs like Ambarsariya, Bedardi Raja, Rupaiya, etc. She is also very active on social media. She regularly posts updates about her life on her social media account. Here is a look at the actor’s best monochrome photos.

Also Read | Sona Mohapatra Reveals How Coronavirus Self-quarantine Changed Her Routine; Read Details

Sona Mohapatra's Photos

In this picture, Sona Mohapatra is seen performing on stage. The picture is from her live performance where she is seen with the rest of her band. She is seen wearing an ethnic outfit as she stretches her arms on stage.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) on

Also Read | Sona Mohapatra's Happiness Was Captured In THESE Pictures On Her Instagram Account

Sona Mohapatra took to her Instagram to share this series of pictures from her vacation. She was seen wearing a black monokini with a cutout pattern. Sona Mohapatra was seen chilling by the seashore in this lovely series of pictures.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) on

Also Read | 'Time For Humankind To Come Together': Sona Mohapatra Expresses Concerns Over World Issues

Also Read | Sona Mohapatra’s Candid Pictures Prove That She Is Indeed A Sass Queen

The Bedardi Raja singer looked fantastic in this picture. She was clicked with wings behind her in this stunning monochrome picture. She opted for a thigh-high split dress in this monochrome image. Her fans showered her with love and support in the comments section for this picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) on

Also Read | Sona Mohapatra's Song Lyrics Inspire Many Young Hearts; Check Out Her Songs

Sona Mohapatra took to her Instagram to introduce a new band member in this post.  She was seen performing with the band member. Sona opted for a partially see-through outfit in this picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Ranjan Gogoi
EX-CJI GOGOI TO TAKE OATH
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS LIVE:CASES RISE TO 150
DHFL
SUBHASH CHANDRA, WADHAWANS SKIP ED
CBSE
CBSE BOARD EXAMS POSTPONED
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
FORMER MP CM PLAYS CRICKET
Donald Trump
US CLOSES BORDERS WITH CANADA