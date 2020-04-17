Sona Mohapatra Faces Backlash For Opposing Twitter Ban On Rangoli Chandel; Read Tweets

Singer Sona Mohapatra was massively trolled for siding with Rangoli Chandel and opposing her Twitter suspension. Mohapatra in a series of tweets explained that suspending Rangoli's account wasn't the right move by Twitter, stressing that it 'only invites more such hate'.

Sona said that she doesn't believe in 'cancel culture' after Rangoli's account was suspended by Twitter for spreading fake news and sharing communal tweets. A user accused Sona of being a 'feminist who never made sense', while another said that Sona was promoting genocide by opposing her Twitter suspension.

To this, Sona replied saying they are free to unfollow her and wrote, "I never aspired to live up to all your expectations or fandom."

Aha! Nor will you. I haven’t sought these labels or crowns from you or anyone for that matter. Will continue to be myself & follow my heart. Your kind will label ‘Sanghi’, the other will say ‘Sickular’. I’ve heard it all & don’t give a damn too. 🧚🏿‍♀️😊 https://t.co/vUEv3UEn8N — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 16, 2020

Feel free to unfollow me. I never aspired to live up to all your expectations or fandom. That you see a 140 character tweet of mine, no आगे पीछे context & term it as a promotion of ‘genocide’ make you pretty dumb. So not missing your ‘awe’ or ‘fandom’ in my life. 🤟🏾🎶 https://t.co/U79N5zuHdw — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 16, 2020

So this man doesn’t like my views on Rangoli Chandels suspension from twitter. He also has an issue with feminists. So should the ‘left’ feel let down? Or the ‘right’? Where does this ideology of his fit in? 🙄🤔🤣 https://t.co/InqgEJvCid — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 16, 2020

Rangoli’s Twitter account was suspended on Thursday after her tweet asking for the killing of a community and a section of the media in the aftermath of the Moradabad attack, was reported by celebrities like Reema Kagti, Farah Khan Ali and Kubbra Sait. Rangoli, however, called Twitter ‘biased’ and ‘anti-India’, while sharing that she has no plans to return to the medium.

