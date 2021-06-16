Sona Mohapatra's Birthday Quiz: Can You Guess Her Popular Songs Based On Their Lyrics?

Sona Mohapatra has been one of the esteemed singers in the Bollywood film industry. She is known for her voice and the strong vocal range that she applies to her songs. Today, as she celebrates her birthday, here is a short quiz that one can take to test their knowledge of Sona Mohapatra’s songs. Below are a few song lyrics from Sona Mohapatra’s famous songs, one would have to choose the right answer based on just the lyrics.

Quiz: Guess the Sona Mohapatra song based on the lyrics

1) Main kaliyon ke jaisi, Meri alhad umar niyadi, Chhoti si yeh jaan meri, Aur joban behta paani

A) Ambarsariya

B) Dil Aaj Kal

C) Jiya Lage Na

D) Baby Gold

2) Yoon tootne ki, sab chhootne ki, Vajah hi nahi thi bachi, Hum dono mein, kaisi bhi chup ki, Jagah hi nahi thi bachi, Phir main chup kyun hui, phir tu chup kyun hua, aisa kuchh kyun hua

A) Jiya Lage Na

B) Bedardi Raja

C) Bolo na kya hua

D) Dil Aaj Kal

3) Naina bole re karorey chatkhaare, Kabhi humri gali mein aake jaa re, khaye joban ke jo wo hichkore, jo tumko najaarah dohra re

A) Dil Aaj Kal

B) Jiya Lage Na

C) Bedardi Raja

D) Ambarsariya

4) Kya jaane kyun hai, Kya jaane kaisi andekhi si dor..Jo khenchti hai, jo le chali hai, Jo khenchti hai, jo le chali hai, Ab yun mujhe teri oar, Ho.. main anjaani hoon woh kahani, Hogi na jo poori

A) Baby Gold

B) Dil Aaj Kal

C) Ishq Karenge

D) Jiya Lage Na

5) Ho sapne hai satrangi ji ke kare? Mann jo hai atrangi ji ke kare? Mann jo hai atrangi to mere bas me kahaan..Jab thirke halchal ho ji ke kare? Naache yun paagal ho ji ke kare? Naache ye paagal jo to isko roko hi naa

A) Baby Gold

B) Ishq Karenge

C) Dil Aaj Kal

D) Bolo na kya hua

6) Khwab aankhon se yu chalke, Ho saathi ban ke do pal ke, Ha tu bhi dekh le yaara, Hum mere sath main chalke, Ho aisa aayega ek din, Har koi gayega ek din Jo tujhse ruth ke baitha, Wo dar pe aayega ek din

A) Bedardi Raja

B) Jiya Lage Na

C) Baby Gold

D) Ishq Karenge

7) Teri aankhon ke raste ye chale jaata hai, Jo bulaaun main kabhi, laut aata nahi, Bekhabar ye zamaane se takraata hai, Bedhadak mujhse kehta hai "Main hoon yunhi", Ye tujhse hi milke huaa hai, Jo teri nazar ne chhuaa hai, Kya tum ho, Kya tum ho wohi

A) Jiya Lage Na

B) Baby Gold

C) Ishq Karenge

D) Dil Aaj Ka

Answers:

A) Ambarsariya

C) Bolo na kya hua

C) BEDARDI RAJA

D) Jiya Lage Na

A) BABY GOLD

D) Ishq Karenge

D) Dil Aaj Kal

Image: Sona Mohapatra Instagram

