Sonakshi Sinha And Other Female Actors Who Won Awards For Their Romantic Roles

Sonakshi Sinha is one of the famous actors in Bollywood. She made her debut with the movie Dabangg in 2010. She received many awards for the movie Dabangg like Best Female Debut and Superstar of Tomorrow. Sonakshi Sinha has also won awards for her romantic role in movies. In fact, not only Sonakshi Sinha but various other actors have also won multiple awards for their romantic role in movies.

ALSO READ | When Sonakshi Sinha And Badshah Collaborated To Churn Out Groovy Songs

Actors that won awards for their romantic roles

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha received the Most Entertaining Actor in a Romantic Role award for her role in the movie Lootera. The lead actors of the movie included Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha. The movie released on July 5, 2013. Vikramaditya Motwane's Lootera was a historical romance that was partly based on a short story, The Last Leaf.

ALSO READ | Sonakshi Sinha Trends On Twitter As Fans Ask Her To Watch 'Ramayan' After Her KBC Answer

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt received the Most Entertaining Actor in a Romantic Film award for her role in 2 States. In 2 States, she played the role of Ananya opposite Arjun Kapoor's character Krish. The movie was an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's book and was directed by Abhishek Varman.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt Pledges Contribution To PM-CARES & Maharashtra Covid Funds; Hails Frontliners

Shraddha Kapoor

In 2013, Shraddha Kapoor received the Most Entertaining Actor in a Romantic Role award for her role in the movie Aashiqui 2. She played the role of Aarohi Keshav Shirke in the movie. The movie was a hit. Shraddha Kapoor shared screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur in the movie who played the role of Rahul Jaykar.

ALSO READ | Sonakshi Sinha's Best Scenes From 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi'; Check Them Out

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif got the Most Entertaining Actor in a Romantic Film award for her role in the movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The co-stars of the movie also included Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. The movie was directed by Yash Chopra.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.