Sonakshi Sinha Birthday Quiz: Guess The Movie Based On The Character Description

Sonakshi Sinha has managed to secure a place for herself in Bollywood ever since she made her debut in 2010. She has worked opposite some of the biggest names in the industry and has been in some of the highest-grossing films of the decade. The actor has been in films that have been crowd-pleasers as well as films that have received critical acclaim. On Sonakshi Sinha's birthday, take the quiz to see if you can guess Sonakshi Sinha's movies based on the description of the character she plays in the film.

Sonakshi Sinha's Quiz

1. Sonakshi Sinha plays Rajjo, the love interest of a cop named Chulbul Pandey.

a. Lootera

b. Saajan

c. Dabangg

d. Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo

2. Sonakshi Sinha plays Sukhmeet Kaur Sandhu in the film, who falls in love with a man from a clan that is in a state of perennial clash with hers.

a. Son of Sardaar

b. Rowdy Rathore

c. Singham

d. Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya

3. Sonakshi Sinha is conned by the character of Ranveer Singh and can be seen dying of tuberculosis in this film.

a. Sawaar Loo

b. Lootera

c. Dostana

d. Amar

4. Sonakshi Sinha played an athlete in the film who is supposed to marry an undercover CIA agent.

a. Vacation

b. Love In The Time Of Cholera

c. The Mistakes Of Man

d. Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty

5. Sonakshi Sinha played a RAW agent in the film, assigned to uncover an undercover revenge plot and clear a co-worker's name.

a. Force

b. Force 2

c. Dum

d. Khelenge Hum Jee Jaan Se

6. Sonakshi Sinha plays a housewife having an affair and is accused of murdering her husband in the movie.

a. Badlapur

b. Khauf

c. Darr

d. Ittefaq

7. Sonakshi Sinha goes to China to accept a job as a lecturer and is kidnapped by Chinese thugs owing to mistaken identity.

a. Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi

b. Happy Bhag Jayegi

c. Bhagam Bhag

d. Run

8. Sonakshi Sinha plays a scientist who is a part of a group of scientists working together to send India’s satellite to Mars.

a. Mission Moon

b. Mission Impossible

c. Mission Mangal

d. Mission Mars

9. Sonakshi Sinha is seen essaying the role of a girl who has been imprisoned early on in life and then is plagued with incorrect actions despite trying otherwise.

a. Akira

b. Ameera

c. Ajita

d. Amina

10. Sonakshi Sinha plays the role of a sexologist in the film who rents space from her uncle to break the taboo surrounding sex.

a. Khandnai Apatani

b. Khandani Shafakhana

c. Khandani Bimari

d. Khandani Illaaj

ANSWERS:

1. Dabangg

2. Son Of Sardaar

3. Lootera

4. Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty

5. Force 2

6. Ittefaq

7. Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi

8. Mission Mangal

9. Akira

10. Khandani Shafakhana

IMAGE: SONAKSHI SINHA'S INSTAGRAM

