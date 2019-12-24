Sonakshi Sinha: 'I Would Have Slapped One Of My Trolls If Possible'

Sonakshi Sinha is currently enjoying the success of her latest film Dabangg 3. The film has opened to good numbers at the weekend box office making it a commercially successful venture for Sonakshi. The actor had previously made an appearance on the hit show Kaun Banega Crorepati where she failed to answer a question related to Ramayana. She was trolled heavily for it and she had also addressed one of her trollers on Twitter. Now, she has talked about facing trollers on social media.

Sonakshi Sinha on facing online trolling

The actor opened up about various aspects of her life including getting trolled on the internet. Sonakshi Sinha stated that the KBC incident really made her blackout from the world. But she feels that ultimately it is okay as she will always be subjected to trolling being a known face in Hindi films. She believes it thoroughly that someone should not say something online that they cannot say to a person's face. She expressed that if someone would have trolled her on her face, the person would have been subjected to a slap.

Sonakshi expressed furthermore that she understands people have their subjective opinions. But, she also believes that people hide behind the screens of their cellphones while trolling someone. A sense of etiquette and mannerism goes diminished when someone is hiding their face behind their screens. She believes that it is also sad to some extent when someone is a troll on the internet.

