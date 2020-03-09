Sonakshi Sinha's Quirky Captions For Instagram Pictures; Here Are A Few

Apart from her acting skills, Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has kept her fans amused on the different social media platforms. She keeps updating her fans about her upcoming projects, and whereabouts. The actor, who was last seen in Mission Mangal, is quite a pro when it comes to giving a quirky caption to her pictures.

Here are a few captions from Sonakshi Sinha's social media handle that you can use for your next selfie, family picture or with your BFF group. Take a look below:

Sonakshi Sinha's captions for selfies and self-portraits

Looking at this week dead straight in the eye, im ready for you, bring it on

We all have magic within us... so why do we look for it outside?

Its not about your reflection... its what you see beyond it.

Make sure you stop and smell the flowers every once in a while...

Your mind is a garden, your thoughts are the seeds; you can either grow flowers or you can grow weeds

Dressed up to get messed up

Darling im a nightmare... dressed like a daydream

A few for group pictures

Team bonding. Since this is the best picture we got, its safe to say it was a fun night!!!

When everyone is ready with their poses, but you’re the only one in the middle of saying something.

People that feel like sunshine... gotta keep em close

And for family & friends

With “apni favourite” and sabki too!!

Hahahahaha... you are HOWLarious

Another year older. Wiser? Maybe, maybe not. Will we ever stop pouting in pictures? Definitely not.

Too glam to give a damn.

