Sonakshi Sinha's Quirky Captions For Instagram Pictures; Here Are A Few

Bollywood News

Sonakshi Sinha is quite active when it comes to social media. She is often seen posting many quirky captions too. Check out a few if you are looking for one.

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonakshi Sinha

Apart from her acting skills, Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has kept her fans amused on the different social media platforms. She keeps updating her fans about her upcoming projects, and whereabouts. The actor, who was last seen in Mission Mangal, is quite a pro when it comes to giving a quirky caption to her pictures.

Here are a few captions from Sonakshi Sinha's social media handle that you can use for your next selfie, family picture or with your BFF group. Take a look below:

Sonakshi Sinha's captions for selfies and self-portraits

  • Looking at this week dead straight in the eye, im ready for you, bring it on
  • We all have magic within us... so why do we look for it outside?
  • Its not about your reflection... its what you see beyond it.
  • Make sure you stop and smell the flowers every once in a while...
  • Your mind is a garden, your thoughts are the seeds; you can either grow flowers or you can grow weeds 
  • Dressed up to get messed up
  • Darling im a nightmare... dressed like a daydream 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

A few for group pictures

  • Team bonding. Since this is the best picture we got, its safe to say it was a fun night!!!
  • When everyone is ready with their poses, but you’re the only one in the middle of saying something.
  • People that feel like sunshine... gotta keep em close 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

And for family & friends

  • With “apni favourite” and sabki too!!
  • Hahahahaha... you are HOWLarious 
  • Another year older. Wiser? Maybe, maybe not. Will we ever stop pouting in pictures? Definitely not.
  • Too glam to give a damn.

First Published:
COMMENT
