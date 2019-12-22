The Debate
Sonakshi Sinha Celebrates Christmas With Children At Angel Xpress Foundation

Bollywood News

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha attended graduation day of Angel Xpress Foundation (AXF)

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha attended graduation day of Angel Xpress Foundation (AXF) on December 21. There, she celebrated Christmas with the kids of AXF. The actor cut the cake on the occasion and kids were seen performing on her films' songs. 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
