Sonakshi Sinha Celebrates Christmas With Children At Angel Xpress Foundation

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha attended graduation day of Angel Xpress Foundation (AXF) on December 21. There, she celebrated Christmas with the kids of AXF. The actor cut the cake on the occasion and kids were seen performing on her films' songs.

