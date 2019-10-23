Sonakshi Sinha On Crime Against Women: Shameful That No Has Been Able To Do Anything

The nation is reeling after the horrific gangrape and murder of a 25-year-old doctor in Hyderabad. The incident once again brought out the citizens on the streets in protest and got heated reactions from Bollywood stars over the safety of women in India. Sonakshi Sinha too expressed her helplessness over the situation for women in the country. The actor stated that it was a bit 'shameful' that no one has been able to do anything about it. She added that it was high time that the government and the nation steps up to take care of women.

Ahead of the release of her next Dabangg 3, Sonakshi Sinha interacted with Republic TV for an exclusive interview. When asked about the current situation for women in the country, the actor replied, “This is absolutely not right. I feel we should not wait for an incident like this, to take an action again. Such things happen everyday, and has been happening for a long time. The fact that no one has been able to do anything is a bit shameful. It really needs to step up. As a government, as a nation, we really need to take care of our women.”

Though Sonakshi had not responded angrily on Twitter, there were many stars who had done so for the Hyderabad case. Many of them had also demanded capital punishment for the accused. Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Farhan Akhtar, Ajay Devgn, Anushka Sharma and many other stars had responded with strong words.

Dabangg 3

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha is all set to complete the milestone of 25 films with Dabangg 3. She reprises the character of Rajjo, who is the wife of police office Chulbul Pandey. The songs of the movie like Yu Karke, Hud Hud Dabangg are currently making headlines. The movie has been one of the most anticipated films of this year and is expected to take a big opening. The first two installments in the franchise had released in 2010 and 2012. The movie has been directed by Prabhudeva and also stars Arbaaz Khan, Sudeep, Saiee Manjrekar, among others. Dabangg 3 is set to hit the theatres on December 20.

