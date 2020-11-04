Sonakshi Sinha Expresses How She 'missed The Hustle Bustle Of Shoot' In Time-lapse Video

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has recently kick-started the shooting after a long break due to the COVID-19 lockdown. She took to social media and shared a time-lapse video while getting ready for work through her official Instagram handle. The clip showed the hustle and bustle of the shoot with makeup, hair styling, and other tasks, with the team of her project. However, Sonakshi Sinha has limited the comments on her social media post.

Sonakshi Sinha gets ready for the shoot in Instagram video

Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram and shared a video of herself while getting ready for the shoot after a long time on November 4, 2020, Wednesday. The actor expressed how much she missed the hustle-bustle of work and was glad to be back. In the caption, she also tagged her team members, besides sharing a host of stories featuring her first day of the shoot and how it went.

The video begins with the team getting her ready with makeup and hairstyling as she has donned a casual Wash Your Hands t-shirt with a pair of trousers. Afterward, the actor showcases her transformation with a gorgeous white dress for the shoot. The end shows Sonakshi Sinha flaunting her new look in a white off-shoulder blouse teamed with a skirt of the same style. Meanwhile, she has opted for soft curls and kept her hair loose. For a complete look, Sinha has opted for minimal accessories and nude makeup.

In the caption accompanying her post, she wrote, “How I missed the hustle-bustle of shoot!!!” The actor also tagged her team members Mohit Rai, Malvika Panjabi, Heema Dattani, Madhurina Khale, and Ajay Kadam. Check out Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram video below:

Response to Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram video

Within a couple of hours of sharing the social media post, Sonakshi Sinha garnered more than 33, 000 views. However, she has limited the number of comments on the recent video. So, she has gained only one response there. Meanwhile, the actor also shared glimpses of her shoot with numerous stories. Check out Sonakshi Sinha's photos below:

Sonakshi Sinha's photos

