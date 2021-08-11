Sonakshi Sinha Flaunts Traditional Garba Moves In Bhuj: The Pride Of India's Rammo Rammo

Abhishek Dudhaiya's Bhuj: The Pride of India is set for a release on close to Independence Day. The highly awaited movie will release on August 13, and will feature a star-studded cast of actors like Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar and Nora Fatehi. Ramping up the promotions, with the release date being only a few days away, Sinha recently announced her new traditional dance number from the movie.

Sonakshi Sinha in Rammo Rammo

Bhuj: The Pride of India is one of the most buzz-worthy movies of the year not only because of its cast but also the fascinating music. Dropped on August 10, Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram to share the new song titled Rammo Rammo from the movie which also features Sanjay Dutt. The music video showed the 34-year-old actor donning a traditional Gujarati attire and skillfully executing the traditional Garba moves.

For Rammo Rammo, the actor donned a white ghagra with a red blouse. The snippet of the music video showed Sinha leading a group of dancers and performing with her fascinating expressions. Tanishk Bagchi, Udit Narayan, Neeti Mohan, and Palak Muchhal lent their voices for the song. Sharing the video, she wrote, 'Rock those garba moves with me in Rammo Rammo!' and 'Presenting My first ever Garba song Rammo Rammo! Out now!'.

More on Bhuj: The Pride of India

The war drama film will show Ajay Devgn playing the role of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik. Set in 1971, the movie will depict the Indo-Pak war situation at the Bhuj airbase. The movie will also show the heroism of Leader Vijay Karnik and 300 women from a village in Madhapar who saved the Gujarat border and re-constructed the entire IAF airbase after the continuous airstrikes from Pakistan.

Earlier, the film released its first dance sequence featuring Nora Fatehi titled Zaalima CocaCola. The dance number was appreciated by many netizens who lauded the actor for her swift dancing moves. The music is given by Tanishk Bagchi, Gourov Dasgupta, Lijo George - Dj Chetas and Arko and the lyrics are penned by Devshi Khanduri, Vayu and Manoj Muntashir. The film was set for a theatrical release on August 14, however, due to the pandemic, the movie will release on August 13 on Disney+Hotstar.

IMAGE- SONAKSHI SINHA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.