Sonakshi Sinha Gets An Early Birthday Surprise; Exclaims, 'You Guys Beat Everyone To It'

Ahead of her 34h birthday, Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha took to the story session of her verified social media handle and shared a glimpse of a surprise she received from her fans. Interestingly, the photo featured a heart-shaped cake and a note written by "Sonakshian Squad". Instagramming the photo and extending her gratitude, the Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi actor wrote a brief caption, which read, "And the birthday love begins! You guys beat everyone to it! Thank you my amazing squad! Your love means the world to me", along with a red-heart emoticon. In the note, Sonakshi's fans wished for the actor's well-being and safety while hoping to see her on the big screen soon. The actor will turn a year older on June 2.

Sonakshi Sinha gets a surprise:

A peek into Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram

Interestingly, the Son of Sardaar actor is an avid social media user and she keeps her 19.5M Insta fam posted with her whereabouts. Her feed is flooded with numerous self-portraits, selfies and videos. In her latest post, which is a video, she urged all to get vaccinated while saying that it is the "only way to sail through this torrid time".

In her one-minute-twenty-seconds long video, shared on May 31, the Noor actor talked about the panic, confusion, chaos, and several misconceptions surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine. While sharing her thoughts on vaccination, Sinha added that it is the "first blow you strike against the virus". "Get vaccinated... its the only way!", read an excerpt of her caption. So far, the video has garnered over 100k views, and is still counting.

On the professional front, the 33-year-old actor was last seen in the third instalment of her popular film series Dabangg, in which she reprised her character, Rajjo. The film, directed by Prabhu Deva, released in 2019. She will be next seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India. The ensemble star cast of the upcoming film will also feature Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi in pivotal characters. The Abhishek Dudhaiya directorial will take an OTT release, however, the release date is not announced yet.

