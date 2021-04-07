Sonakshi Sinha Hops On "I Am Pretty" Trend, Says "Isse Jyada Pretty Nahi Lag Sakte?"

Actor Sonakshi Sinha recently followed up on the "I am so pretty and he likes that" trend. She took to her Instagram to upload a reel where she taps the camera many times and gets confused when there isn't any transformation. She then comes closer to the camera and says, "Kya? Isse jyada pretty nahi lag sakte? (What, can we not look prettier than this? )" and then she smirks. The actor is seen wearing a black top with minimal makeup. She is wearing a baby pink shade of lipstick and has a wavy style on her hair. Check it out.

Sonakshi Sinha's "I am so pretty and he likes that" challenge

Sonakshi Sinha's video has over 240K views within an hour and has 42K likes. The comment section is filled with her fans praising her look and her version of the challenge. Take a look.

(Image Courtesy: Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram)

Earlier, Sonakshi shared a picture of herself wearing a bear hoody. In the caption, she talked about the situation where people will be asked to stay back home again, just like last year. She wrote in the caption "#gharperaho wala vibe is back.". Check it out.

She also shared a reel when she went for a horse ride. In the 15 second reel, Sona takes her fan to the stable where she pets the horse and then it cuts to her riding a horse. In the caption, she wrote "Babys day out.". Check it out.

On the work front

Sonakshi Sinha entered the industry with the movie Dabangg. She then went on to feature in movies like Rowdy Rathore (2012), Son of Sardaar (2012), Dabangg 2 (2012) and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty (2014), Lootera (2013), Mission Mangal (2019) and many more. Apart from being an actor, she is also a singer who was sung a small part in Imran Khan's Let's Celebrate. She was last seen in the comedy film Ghoomketu where she made a cameo appearance. She will be next seen in a war action film Bhuj: The Pride of India directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. The film features Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar and many more. It is set to release on Disney+Hotstar on August 14.

Promo Image Source: Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.