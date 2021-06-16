Sonakshi Sinha Is 'working It' As She Gets 'back To The Grind'; Shares Video

Rowdy Rathore actor Sonakshi Sinha recently took to her Instagram handle to share with her fans that she is back to the gym. The actor who did a great weight loss journey last year shared a video of her doing some rigorous workout at home. In the video, the actor was seen pulling some weights and doing intense body workout.

Sonakshi Sinha’s workout video

Sonakshi Sinha, who often posts videos of her workout sessions made a reel this time. In the short video, the actor was seen working out to the song, Work It by Missy Elliot. Sharing the reel on Instagram, she wrote, “Back to the grind with @namratapurohit!” mentioning her personal trainer. Like most of Sonakshi Sinha's videos, this too was well-received by the actor’s fans who showered love in the comments section. While many simply showed their admiration by commenting heart emojis, a few commented that they were in awe of the actor’s dedication.

The post garnered around 30,000 likes in an hour. Meanwhile, Sonakshi’s trainer Namrata Purohit also shared an Instagram story of the actor during the session. Sharing a picture of the actor doing stretches, Namrata wrote, “Strong Powerful Beautiful,” along with heart-eyed emoji while also tagging Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram handle.

Sonakshi Sinha participates in tree plantation drive in Mumbai

Sonakshi, on Tuesday, took to Instagram to promote BMC’s initiative to plant trees. Sonakshi, along with several Bollywood stars supported the city’s effort to plant more trees as many were uprooted during the Cyclone Tauktae. Sonakshi shared pictures of her along with her parents, legendary actor Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, planting small saplings and taking part in the initiative.

Encouraging her fans to take up the initiative, she wrote, "Now you can adopt a tree.. or two.. or three!!! Mumbai lost about 2363 trees because of Cyclone Tauktae and about 348 of those were in the K west ward itself kudos to the Assistant Commissioner MCGM K/West ward Mr Mote and his team at @my_bmc for starting this amazing initiative where conscious people of the community can replant and adopt trees that were uprooted!"

Sonakshi Sinha's movies

Sonakshi who made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with the film Dabangg, will last seen in Dabangg 3, which released in 2019. The actor will next be seen in the upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India. Set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war of 1971, the film also features Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi in major roles. Meanwhile, the actor is also set to make her digital debut with the forthcoming series Fallen, where she will be seen playing a cop.

IMAGE: SONAKSHI SINHA'S INSTAGRAM

