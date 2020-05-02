Sonakshi Sinha Was Not The First Choice For 'Joker'? Check Out Interesting Trivia

Joker is a Bollywood movie based on the concept of aliens, released in 2012. The movie starred Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar in lead roles along with Shreyas Talpade and Minissha Lamba. The film was directed by director-choreographer Farah Khan's husband Shirish Kunder. Did you know that Joker was the third Hindi movie that was made around the plot of aliens? Know more such trivia about the 2012 Hindi movie Joker.

Sonakshi's second movie opposite Akshay Kumar

Joker was Sonakshi's third Bollywood movie plus it was her second movie with megastar Akshay Kumar. Rowdy Rathore was their first movie together that released in the same year before Joker, and it became a box office hit.

Joker is third Bollywood movie on aliens

After 1967's Chand Par Chadayee, 2003's Koi Mil Gaya, Joker was the third movie that was based on aliens. The plot was all about a man who goes to a forgotten village while working on a top-secret project. He makes a device to communicate with the aliens.

Music composed by AR Rahman's nephew

All songs from the film except Kaafirana were composed by GV Prakash Kumar. He is the nephew of the world-famous composer, AR Rahman. All the lyrics of the songs were written by director Shirish Kunder.

Shirish Kunder's second directorial venture

Shirish Kunder made his second directorial venture with Joker after his debut film as a director with Jaan-E-Mann. The movie featured Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Preity Zinta in the lead roles.

Sonakshi was not the first choice for Joker?

Asin Thottumkal was in the talks for the female lead but due to issues with dates, the producers finally cast Sonakshi Sinha who played the role of Diva opposite Akshay Kumar in the film.

