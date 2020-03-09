The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Sonakshi Sinha's Photoshoot Diaries Will Leave Her Fans Smitten; See Pics

Bollywood News

Sonakshi Sinha, who is seen playing strong female characters onscreen, is known to be a fashionista. Check out the actor's best pictures from her photoshoot.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonakshi Sinha

Before stepping into Bollywood, Sonakshi Sinha started her career as a costume designer. She designed costumes for films such as Mera Dil Leke Dekho in 2005. The Son of Sardar actor is known as a fashionista too. Her Instagram is a sweet-treat to every fashion and styling enthusiast. Here are the best of Sonakshi Sinha's pictures from her photoshoot diaries to take a look at - 

Magazine cover shoot 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha's Fusion Looks That One Can Take Inspiration To Give A Twist To Outfits

#Graphic tees shoot 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha's artistic bohemian-style clothing will inspire you; check out the pics

Indo-western shoots

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha shows how to style long hair like a pro & these pics prove it

Sonakshi Sinha's 'Dabangg 3' saree shoot 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha music playlist: Songs that can amp up your house party

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Amit shah
HM AMIT SHAH HAILS INDIA EVES
Allahabad HC
YOGI GOVT'S DAMAGE RECOVERY STALLED
Women's day
PM MODI'S #SHEINSPIRESUS MOVEMENT
Kamala
HARRIS ENDORSES JOE BIDEN
International Women’s Day 2020: 'Generation Equality' talks about equality as norm
WOMEN'S DAY THEME TALKS EQUALITY
Hardik Pandya
PANDYA, DHAWAN MAKE COMEBACK