Throwback To When Sonakshi Sinha Made A Guinness World Record For Painting Nails

Sonakshi Sinha is a popular Bollywood diva, famously known for her work in the Dabangg franchise. Former to her acting career, the Mission Mangal actor worked as a costume designer for Bollywood films. However, apart from her acting, fashion and singing skills, Sonakshi Sinha has also achieved a massive acclamation by making it to the Guinness World Records.

Very few people are aware of the fact that Sonakshi Sinha has bagged a Guinness World Records title for painting her nails. In 2016, the Son of Sardar actor become a Guinness World Records title-holder as she participated, along with several other women participants, in an initiative to set a record for ‘most people painting their fingernails simultaneously’. The competition took place on the occasion of the International Women's Day celebration.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Dabangg franchise's third installment, Dabangg 3. The film garnered balanced reviews by critics and audiences. At the box office, Dabangg 3 collected ₹230.93 crores as their worldwide business. The Noor actor is also gearing up for her upcoming war drama film Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Sonakshi also has an upcoming Amazon Prime Series in her kitty.

