Sonakshi Sinha On Reports Of Non-bailable Warrant Issued Against Her: 'pure Fiction'

Sonakshi Sinha has issued a clarification about reports claiming that a 'non-bailable warrant' has been issued against her, deeming the news 'fake'. The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the update where she claimed that the complainant is purely trying to gain publicity by tarnishing her name, and further requested media houses to not carry this 'malicious' information.

She added that her legal team is looking into the matter, and will take necessary actions against the man for contempt of court as well as for 'demeaning' her. Sinha said that this would be the only statement she gives out before the Muradabad Court passes its verdict on the issue. She again assured fans that no warrants were issued against her and she's at home.

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to reports of a 'non-bailable warrant' issued against her

Taking ot her Instagram stories on Tuesday, March 8, the Dabangg actor posted the statement that read, "There have been rumours of a non-bailable warrant issued against me floating in the media, without any verification from any authorities since a few days now. This is pure fiction and the work of a rogue individual trying to harass me. I request all media houses, journalists, and news reporters not to carry this fake news as it is playing into this individual’s agenda to gain publicity."

Requesting people to not participate in this 'harassment charade', Sinha quipped, "This man is purely trying to gain some publicity and extort money from me by attacking my reputation which I have very proudly built over the years, by planting these malicious articles in the media". She continued, "This matter is subjudice before the Muradabad court and has been stayed by the Allahabad High Court. My legal team will be taking all the necessary action against him for contempt of court,”

Ending her note, she requested people to not approach her with this issue as she won't entertain any comments until Muradabad Court gives their verdict. "I am home and I can assure you there are no warrants issued against me,” she added. In another story, Sonakshi posted a picture of her sipping tea at home, cheekily quipping, "house arrest".

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ASLISONA)