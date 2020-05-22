Sonakshi Sinha Or Katrina Kaif, Who Nailed This Anamika Khanna Design Better?

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are considered as leading actors of the Hindi film industry. Sonakshi Sinha made her Bollywood debut with Dabangg in the year 2010, in which she was paired opposite Salman Khan. Since then, her acting has made her a much-loved actor among the masses. Apart from the acting skills, Sonakshi is also one of the Bollywood fashionistas who never fails to give fashion inspiration. The actor enjoys over 18.7 million followers on Instagram and 15.2 million followers on Twitter.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif made her Bollywood debut with the film Boom. However, she rose to fame with her subsequent films. Since then, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor has been one of the most influential actors. In one of her photoshoots, Katrina Kaif was spotted wearing an outfit that was similar to that of Sonakshi Sinha. Check out who styled this Anamika Khanna design better.

Sonakshi Sinha

R...Rajkumar actor Sonakshi Sinha made a stunning statement at the premiere of her film, Dabangg 3. The Kalank actor opted for a gorgeous dress by Anamika Khanna. Sonakshi Sinha opted for a black bralette with a quirky patch print in the front. She styled her attire with a pair of bright pink flared cropped pants. In addition to it, she layered her look with a printed cape jacket that cropped around her ankles. Also, Sonakshi cinched her waist with a black belt bag and then accessorised her ensemble with a pair of long dangler earrings. Sonakshi glammed up for the look with a classic winged eyeliner, flawless base and a neutral-toned lip. She opted to have a pair of pointy black pumps to complete her look.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looked stunning in this ensemble from the designer's AK-OK collection. Her ensemble featured a straight fitted A-line skirt in hot pink colour, which she teamed with a blouse which featured detailed prints. Many of her fans loved the ethnic yet contemporary approach to the outfit. Katrina styled her outfit with a sheer white shrug with a hot pink border. Also, she allowed the outfit to speak for itself with subdued makeup and minimal jewellery.

On the work front

Sonakshi Sinha will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film was initially slated to release on Independence Day, but the makers of the film recently announced that due to coronavirus breakdown, there is a chance of pushing the film's release. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's action-drama film Sooryavanshi. The film will also mark the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Katrina after almost nine years. Apart from this, Katrina Kaif has been reportedly signed for Bang Bang Reloaded and the third instalment of Salman Khan's Tiger series.

