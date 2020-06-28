Sonakshi Sinha Or Krystle Dsouza: Who Slayed The Yellow Dress Better?

Sonakshi Sinha and Krystle D'Souza have often impressed the masses with their fashion sense. While Sonakshi has won hearts with her on-screen performances, Krystle D'Souza, on the other hand, has carved her niche in the Indian television industry. Here's a look at the time when the two ladies were found sporting similar yellow dress. Check out which of these actors wore it better.

Sonakshi Sinha

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, for the promotions of the film Kalank, wore a bright yellow floral dress. Sonakshi opted for a yellow ensemble by a famous designer, Anita Dongre. The Ittefaq actor wore a crop top and a mid-length skirt and a shrug. Her outfit was all in muted yellow, which had a printed oral and vines designs. The actor wore silver strap sandals from Trufe Collection India. The actor paired up her looks with oxidised earrings from Lara Morakhia and a statement bracelet on her right hand from Amrapali Jewels. Sonakshi let her long tresses open and went for light makeup, which also included a pink eyeshadow.

Krystle D'Souza

During the festive season of Diwali, Krystle D'Souza opted for an asymmetrical cape to negate the hassle. To complete the look, she accessorised her look with big jhumkas. The actor rounded off her look with nude makeup. With beach wavy hairs with soft curls, the actor looked ravishing in this ensemble. The Ek Hazaro Mein Meri Behna Hai actor, Krystle D'sSouza finished off her look with golden shimmery heels and chose to wear a large ring in her left hand.

What's Next For Sonakshi Sinha?

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Dabangg 3 where she reprised her role as Rajjo. Sonakshi Sinha will soon be seen in the much-awaited movie, Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The movie will be helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. The actor will be seen opposite Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Parineeti Chopra in the movie. The actor will reportedly be a part of Bobby Bedi's Honeypie. She was last seen in the movies, Khaandani Shafakhana and Kalank. Reportedly, both the movies failed to do wonders at the box office.

