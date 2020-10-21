Sonakshi Sinha Posts A Throwback Picture, Quips 'One Of My Fav Shots'

Sonakshi Sinha is getting through 2020 just like many others are, with throwbacks from better times. Sinha took to her Instagram today on October 21st as she shared ‘one of her fav shots’ taken by photographer Rohan Shreshtha. Read on for more details about Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram post.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram Post

Sonakshi took to her Instagram as she shared a monochrome picture of her as the sunrays hit right at her. The actor is gazing out of the window as she dons a strappy top along with a shrug and wavy hair that are left open. Sonakshi mentions that the picture is one of her favourite shots by Rohan Shreshtha. Her caption says – “☀️ Revisiting one of my fav shots by @rohanshrestha. Because 2020 is the year of throwbacks!”

Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram activity and Ab Bas campaign

Sonakshi is quite active on her Instagram. The actor has shared her art, throwbacks, shoots and other happenings in her life with fans through her feed during this lockdown. She has also used the photo-sharing platform to spread awareness against cyberbullying. Sonakshi is leading the campaign and it is called “Ab Bas”.

The campaign's panel also includes Ms Sutapa Sanyal, Ex-DG, Uttar Pradesh police, Ms Swati Lakra, Addl DGP Women Safety, Telangana, Dr Anjana Kovacs, Director of Internet Democratic society. It talks about how women go through cyberbullying and the bullies get away with it without any actions. Sinha recently deactivated her Twitter handle, saying that it exposed her to too much negativity.

Sonakshi Sinha on the work front

In 2019, Sonakshi Sinha acted in the films Kalank, Khandaani Shafakhana, Mission Mangal, and Laal Kaptaan, while she made a special appearance in the song Mungda for Total Dhamaal. In Dabangg 3, she reprised her role of Rajjo Pandey, who is the wife of Salman Khan’s character Chulbul Pandey. Sonakshi is to appear next in the film Bhuj: The Pride of India as Sunderben Jetha Madharparya. The movie is currently in the filming stage.

